Why isn’t Rodrigo De Paul starting for Argentina against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina is one win away from another World Cup final, but one of Lionel Scaloni’s biggest selection calls has already become a major talking point. Rodrigo De Paul has been left out of the starting lineup for the semifinal against England, raising questions about one of Lionel Messi’s most trusted teammates.

Argentina enters the semifinal against England aiming to keep its World Cup title defense alive after overcoming Switzerland in the quarterfinals. While the attacking partnership of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez remains intact, Lionel Scaloni has opted to make significant adjustments in midfield.

Rodrigo De Paul has lost his place in the starting XI, with Giuliano Simeone and Nicolas Gonzalez emerging as alternatives as the coaching staff searches for greater balance against England‘s dangerous attack.

The confirmed midfield features Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, and Giuliano Simeone, emphasizing mobility, defensive discipline, and energy ahead of one of Argentina’s biggest matches of the tournament.

Date Competition H2H Result November 12, 2005 International Friendly Argentina 2-3 England June 7, 2002 FIFA World Cup (Group Stage) Argentina 0-1 England February 23, 2000 International Friendly England 0-0 Argentina June 30, 1998 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16) Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties) May 24, 1991 England Challenge Cup England 2-2 Argentina

Why De Paul has been left on the bench

The main reason behind De Paul’s absence is Scaloni’s tactical approach to facing England. Rather than relying on the usual midfield structure, the Argentina coach wants a system capable of limiting England’s pace on the wings while providing additional defensive protection.

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Reports also suggest that De Paul’s performance against Switzerland was viewed as one of his least convincing displays of the tournament, increasing competition for places in midfield as Argentina reaches the decisive stages of the World Cup.

Scaloni has reportedly considered several tactical options, including a more compact midfield or even a switch to a five-man defensive line, with each scenario reducing the need for De Paul’s traditional role alongside Messi.

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Lionel Messi looks on prior to the international friendly match between Argentina and Honduras.

Return to familiar World Cup formula

One of the most intriguing tactical experiments came during Argentina’s training sessions ahead of the semifinal. Scaloni tested a back five featuring Nicolas Otamendi alongside Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, a move designed to strengthen the defense against England’s attacking threats. Such a formation naturally reduces the number of midfield positions available, making Rodrigo De Paul the player most likely to sacrifice his starting place.

The idea is far from unfamiliar for the Argentina manager. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Scaloni also switched to a five-man defense against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, a tactical adjustment that helped Argentina survive a dramatic encounter before advancing on penalties and ultimately winning the World Cup.

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