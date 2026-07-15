Why isn’t Nico O’Reilly starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico O’Reilly entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of England‘s most highly anticipated young talents, following a string of stellar, breakout performances under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. However, for Wednesday’s blockbuster semifinal clash against Argentina, the versatile defender has been surprisingly excluded from the starting eleven.

O’Reilly will begin the match on the bench due to a calculated tactical adjustments implemented by head coach Thomas Tuchel. Believing that the Argentine backline is particularly vulnerable to explosive speed out wide, the German manager has opted for a raw, pace-oriented approach on the left flank rather than relying on O’Reilly’s signature technical possession play.

Instead, Tuchel has made the bold decision to slot Djed Spence into the starting lineup at left back, anchoring the opposite flank with Reece James on the right. The Tottenham Hotspur defender clearly made a lasting impression during his recent shift against Norway, where his dynamic overlapping runs nearly won a penalty, and he is now being deployed as a highly aggressive, attacking fullback to exploit Argentina’s defensive spacing.

Prior to today, O’Reilly had featured in every single World Cup match for England, frequently giving way to Spence in the second half as a tactical substitution to inject an explosive X-factor down the flank. The only other game the Manchester City starlet did not start was the group-stage matchup against Ghana, where Tuchel similarly prioritized Spence’s raw speed to overwhelm the opposition while the Three Lions dominated possession.

Nico O’Reilly #3 of England high fives Djed Spence #25 as he is substituted.

Spence is set for a grueling physical battle on his flank as he goes toe-to-toe with Argentine right back Nahuel Molina and winger Giuliano Simeone. In a mirror-image tactical gamble, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni made the shocking decision to drop midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul from the starting lineup for the first time in the tournament, opting instead for the explosive pace of the Atlético Madrid starlet in a matchup that promises to be one of the game’s most critical chess matches.

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see also England vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup semifinals

O’Reilly to wait for his chance to face Messi

This blockbuster clash will mark the first time Lionel Messi has faced England in his legendary career, having famously missed the last international friendly between the two powerhouse nations back in 2005 due to a red card. Now, on the grand stage of a World Cup semifinal, the Argentine icon will finally meet the Three Lions, a historic challenge that Nico O’Reilly is eager to join from the bench.

In a pre-match interview with the BBC, when asked whether he was looking forward to the prospect of sharing the pitch with Messi, the young midfielder’s response was direct: “I can’t wait. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He’s coming towards the end of his career. For me personally, he’s the best player to ever touch a football pitch. I can’t wait for the challenge.“