When it comes to VPN and soccer, knowing which are the most reliable VPN services is vital especially if you want to surf the web securely from a public WiFi connection or while traveling. No matter where you live in the world, you can watch soccer games live, legally and on-demand via a free trial to a VPN or Smart DNS service.
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and Smart DNS services are completely legal. They allow you to remain secure and anonymous online. And they allow you to access any and all online content, whilst remaining hidden from the prying eyes of the government, hackers, snoopers and other malicious entities online.
For example, if you’re at an Internet cafe or coffee shop and you want to watch a legal stream of a soccer game on your laptop, tablet or phone, you can log in to the public WiFi that the shop provides and then into your favorite legal streaming provider. But being on an open WiFi puts your computer at risk from hackers who may be able to steal your login information thereby accessing your banking details and putting your privacy at risk.
Whether you live in the United States or abroad, you should use a secure VPN or Smart DNS service to ensure that hackers can’t see or access any of your private details.
VPNs and Smart DNS services are easy to use and they’re cheap. VPN and soccer can be your two best friends.
VPN and soccer: 3 VPN services we recommend
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 14px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #EE3412;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|Express VPN
|IPVanish
|OverPlay
|Type of service
|VPN
|VPN
|SmartDNS + VPN
|Trial period
|30-day money back guarantee
|7-day money back guarantee
|No trial
|Devices
|Available across all devices
|iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, Ubuntu, Chromebook, routers
|iOS, Android, Windows, PS4, PS3, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, routers
|Price after trial
|$6.67/mth for the annual plan. Otherwise it’s $12.95/mth
|$9.99/mth
|$4.95/mth or $9.95 + VPN/mth
|SIGN UP TODAY
|SIGN UP TODAY
|SIGN UP TODAY
VPN and soccer make for an ideal combination. The benefits of VPN and/or Smart DNS services are:
• Increased security online — stay hidden from snoopers, hackers, the government and NSA
• Absolute anonymity online — ensure that nobody can track your web activity, not even your ISP
• Stream geo-locked content — access content and websites normally only available in certain countries
Yes, there are free VPN services but be forewarned. Many of them are un-secure. For example, the popular Hola Better Internet extension for Firefox and Chrome browsers sells your bandwidth, which turns its VPN into a botnet. Read the article to learn about how unsafe and unsecure free VPNs are.
SEE MORE: How to watch BBC’s Match of the Day with a VPN or Smart DNS service
Questions? Let us know in the comments below.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season