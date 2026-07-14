Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
semi-finals
Comments

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Spain could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.
© Justin Setterfield & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

France and Spain are squaring off in an absolutely massive Semi-finals showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps’ squad is gearing up to battle Luis de la Fuente’s reigning European champions in Arlington. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and fans are buzzing to see exactly how this do-or-die result will define the ultimate road to the tournament’s biggest prize.

France enters the contest after an impressive run through the knockout rounds, while Spain has continued to showcase the possession-based soccer that has become its trademark. With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal expected to feature, the semifinal promises to be one of the standout matches of the competition.

France arrives with confidence

Les Bleus have looked like one of the tournament’s most complete teams. They topped their group before defeating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco to reach the semifinal without conceding a goal in the knockout rounds.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Didier Deschamps has built an attack capable of hurting opponents in several different ways. Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals. At the same time, Dembele continues to justify his reputation after winning the Ballon d’Or, and Olise has emerged as one of the tournament’s leading creators.

DateFrance’s OpponentStageResult
July 9, 2026MoroccoQuarter-finalsWin (2-0)
July 4, 2026ParaguayRound of 16Win (1-0)
June 30, 2026SwedenRound of 32Win (3-0)
June 26, 2026NorwayGroup StageWin (4-1)
June 22, 2026IraqGroup StageWin (3-0)
June 16, 2026SenegalGroup StageWin (3-1)

The team has also become increasingly balanced as the tournament has progressed. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone have provided stability behind an explosive front four, allowing Deschamps to play with greater attacking freedom than in previous World Cups.

Advertisement

Spain continues to trust its identity

Spain has taken a different route to the semifinals. Luis de la Fuente’s side has relied on patience, possession and defensive discipline, conceding only once throughout the tournament.

Rodri continues to dictate the tempo in midfield, while Lamine Yamal remains one of soccer’s brightest young stars despite not yet reaching his peak scoring form in North America. Mikel Merino has repeatedly delivered from the bench, scoring decisive late goals against both Portugal and Belgium.

DateSpain’s OpponentStageResult
July 10, 2026BelgiumQuarter-finalsWin (2-1)
July 6, 2026PortugalRound of 16Win (1-0)
July 2, 2026AustriaRound of 32Win (3-0)
June 27, 2026UruguayGroup StageWin (1-0)
June 21, 2026Saudi ArabiaGroup StageWin (4-0)
June 15, 2026Cabo VerdeGroup StageTie (0-0)
Advertisement

Spain’s confidence also comes from recent history against France. La Roja defeated Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinal and again in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, giving them belief that another victory is possible.

What happens if France wins and Spain loses?

A French victory would send Les Bleus into another World Cup final, where they would meet the winner of the Argentina vs England semifinal.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.

Advertisement

Spain would then be eliminated from title contention and move into the Third-Place Match.

A place in the final would also continue France’s remarkable consistency at the highest level, adding another chapter to one of international soccer’s strongest modern eras.

What happens if France and Spain are level after 90 minutes?

Although the match could finish level after regulation, the semifinal itself cannot end in a draw.

mbappe penalty world cup

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France converts the penalty to score

Instead, the teams would play 30 minutes of extra time, and if neither side finds a winner, the contest would be settled by a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Only after those stages would the World Cup bracket be completed, with one team advancing to the final and the other dropping into the third-place playoff.

DateCompetitionH2H Result
June 5, 2025UEFA Nations League SemifinalSpain 5-4 France
July 9, 2024UEFA Euro 2024 SemifinalSpain 2-1 France
October 10, 2021UEFA Nations League FinalFrance 2-1 Spain
March 28, 2017International FriendlyFrance 0-2 Spain
September 4, 2014International FriendlyFrance 1-0 Spain

What happens if Spain wins and France loses?

Should Spain prevail in regulation, extra time, or penalties, La Roja would book its place in the World Cup Final and face either Argentina or England for the championship.

Advertisement
Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

France would instead head to the Third-Place Match, where it would play the loser of the tournament’s other semifinal.

While missing out on the final would be disappointing for Deschamps’ squad, Les Bleus would still have the opportunity to finish the tournament with a podium place.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
What happened to William Saliba in France’s World Cup semifinal against Spain?

What happened to William Saliba in France’s World Cup semifinal against Spain?

Facing Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, France star defender William Saliba had to exit the game.

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Spain?

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Spain?

France and Spain face off in a crucial 2026 World Cup semifinal, both looking to become the tournament's first finalist.

Spain’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with France

Spain’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with France

Set to face France in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, Spain has recently suffered a drop in the FIFA Rankings.

Why isn’t Mikel Merino starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Mikel Merino starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain face France in a crucial 2026 World Cup semifinal, and Mikel Merino will once again begin the match on the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo