How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Spain could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

France and Spain are squaring off in an absolutely massive Semi-finals showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps’ squad is gearing up to battle Luis de la Fuente’s reigning European champions in Arlington. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and fans are buzzing to see exactly how this do-or-die result will define the ultimate road to the tournament’s biggest prize.
France enters the contest after an impressive run through the knockout rounds, while Spain has continued to showcase the possession-based soccer that has become its trademark. With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal expected to feature, the semifinal promises to be one of the standout matches of the competition.
France arrives with confidence
Les Bleus have looked like one of the tournament’s most complete teams. They topped their group before defeating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco to reach the semifinal without conceding a goal in the knockout rounds.
Didier Deschamps has built an attack capable of hurting opponents in several different ways. Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals. At the same time, Dembele continues to justify his reputation after winning the Ballon d’Or, and Olise has emerged as one of the tournament’s leading creators.
|Date
|France’s Opponent
|Stage
|Result
|July 9, 2026
|Morocco
|Quarter-finals
|Win (2-0)
|July 4, 2026
|Paraguay
|Round of 16
|Win (1-0)
|June 30, 2026
|Sweden
|Round of 32
|Win (3-0)
|June 26, 2026
|Norway
|Group Stage
|Win (4-1)
|June 22, 2026
|Iraq
|Group Stage
|Win (3-0)
|June 16, 2026
|Senegal
|Group Stage
|Win (3-1)
The team has also become increasingly balanced as the tournament has progressed. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone have provided stability behind an explosive front four, allowing Deschamps to play with greater attacking freedom than in previous World Cups.
Spain continues to trust its identity
Spain has taken a different route to the semifinals. Luis de la Fuente’s side has relied on patience, possession and defensive discipline, conceding only once throughout the tournament.
Rodri continues to dictate the tempo in midfield, while Lamine Yamal remains one of soccer’s brightest young stars despite not yet reaching his peak scoring form in North America. Mikel Merino has repeatedly delivered from the bench, scoring decisive late goals against both Portugal and Belgium.
|Date
|Spain’s Opponent
|Stage
|Result
|July 10, 2026
|Belgium
|Quarter-finals
|Win (2-1)
|July 6, 2026
|Portugal
|Round of 16
|Win (1-0)
|July 2, 2026
|Austria
|Round of 32
|Win (3-0)
|June 27, 2026
|Uruguay
|Group Stage
|Win (1-0)
|June 21, 2026
|Saudi Arabia
|Group Stage
|Win (4-0)
|June 15, 2026
|Cabo Verde
|Group Stage
|Tie (0-0)
Spain’s confidence also comes from recent history against France. La Roja defeated Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinal and again in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, giving them belief that another victory is possible.
What happens if France wins and Spain loses?
A French victory would send Les Bleus into another World Cup final, where they would meet the winner of the Argentina vs England semifinal.
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.
Spain would then be eliminated from title contention and move into the Third-Place Match.
A place in the final would also continue France’s remarkable consistency at the highest level, adding another chapter to one of international soccer’s strongest modern eras.
What happens if France and Spain are level after 90 minutes?
Although the match could finish level after regulation, the semifinal itself cannot end in a draw.
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France converts the penalty to score
Instead, the teams would play 30 minutes of extra time, and if neither side finds a winner, the contest would be settled by a penalty shootout.
Only after those stages would the World Cup bracket be completed, with one team advancing to the final and the other dropping into the third-place playoff.
|Date
|Competition
|H2H Result
|June 5, 2025
|UEFA Nations League Semifinal
|Spain 5-4 France
|July 9, 2024
|UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal
|Spain 2-1 France
|October 10, 2021
|UEFA Nations League Final
|France 2-1 Spain
|March 28, 2017
|International Friendly
|France 0-2 Spain
|September 4, 2014
|International Friendly
|France 1-0 Spain
What happens if Spain wins and France loses?
Should Spain prevail in regulation, extra time, or penalties, La Roja would book its place in the World Cup Final and face either Argentina or England for the championship.
Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
France would instead head to the Third-Place Match, where it would play the loser of the tournament’s other semifinal.
While missing out on the final would be disappointing for Deschamps’ squad, Les Bleus would still have the opportunity to finish the tournament with a podium place.