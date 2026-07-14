How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Spain could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

France and Spain are squaring off in an absolutely massive Semi-finals showdown at the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps’ squad is gearing up to battle Luis de la Fuente’s reigning European champions in Arlington. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and fans are buzzing to see exactly how this do-or-die result will define the ultimate road to the tournament’s biggest prize.

France enters the contest after an impressive run through the knockout rounds, while Spain has continued to showcase the possession-based soccer that has become its trademark. With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal expected to feature, the semifinal promises to be one of the standout matches of the competition.

France arrives with confidence

Les Bleus have looked like one of the tournament’s most complete teams. They topped their group before defeating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco to reach the semifinal without conceding a goal in the knockout rounds.

Didier Deschamps has built an attack capable of hurting opponents in several different ways. Mbappe leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals. At the same time, Dembele continues to justify his reputation after winning the Ballon d’Or, and Olise has emerged as one of the tournament’s leading creators.

Date France’s Opponent Stage Result July 9, 2026 Morocco Quarter-finals Win (2-0) July 4, 2026 Paraguay Round of 16 Win (1-0) June 30, 2026 Sweden Round of 32 Win (3-0) June 26, 2026 Norway Group Stage Win (4-1) June 22, 2026 Iraq Group Stage Win (3-0) June 16, 2026 Senegal Group Stage Win (3-1)

The team has also become increasingly balanced as the tournament has progressed. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone have provided stability behind an explosive front four, allowing Deschamps to play with greater attacking freedom than in previous World Cups.

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Spain continues to trust its identity

Spain has taken a different route to the semifinals. Luis de la Fuente’s side has relied on patience, possession and defensive discipline, conceding only once throughout the tournament.

Rodri continues to dictate the tempo in midfield, while Lamine Yamal remains one of soccer’s brightest young stars despite not yet reaching his peak scoring form in North America. Mikel Merino has repeatedly delivered from the bench, scoring decisive late goals against both Portugal and Belgium.

Date Spain’s Opponent Stage Result July 10, 2026 Belgium Quarter-finals Win (2-1) July 6, 2026 Portugal Round of 16 Win (1-0) July 2, 2026 Austria Round of 32 Win (3-0) June 27, 2026 Uruguay Group Stage Win (1-0) June 21, 2026 Saudi Arabia Group Stage Win (4-0) June 15, 2026 Cabo Verde Group Stage Tie (0-0)

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Spain’s confidence also comes from recent history against France. La Roja defeated Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinal and again in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal, giving them belief that another victory is possible.

What happens if France wins and Spain loses?

A French victory would send Les Bleus into another World Cup final, where they would meet the winner of the Argentina vs England semifinal.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with Dayot Upamecano #4 and Michael Olise #11.

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Spain would then be eliminated from title contention and move into the Third-Place Match.

A place in the final would also continue France’s remarkable consistency at the highest level, adding another chapter to one of international soccer’s strongest modern eras.

What happens if France and Spain are level after 90 minutes?

Although the match could finish level after regulation, the semifinal itself cannot end in a draw.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France converts the penalty to score

Instead, the teams would play 30 minutes of extra time, and if neither side finds a winner, the contest would be settled by a penalty shootout.

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Only after those stages would the World Cup bracket be completed, with one team advancing to the final and the other dropping into the third-place playoff.

Date Competition H2H Result June 5, 2025 UEFA Nations League Semifinal Spain 5-4 France July 9, 2024 UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal Spain 2-1 France October 10, 2021 UEFA Nations League Final France 2-1 Spain March 28, 2017 International Friendly France 0-2 Spain September 4, 2014 International Friendly France 1-0 Spain

What happens if Spain wins and France loses?

Should Spain prevail in regulation, extra time, or penalties, La Roja would book its place in the World Cup Final and face either Argentina or England for the championship.

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Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

France would instead head to the Third-Place Match, where it would play the loser of the tournament’s other semifinal.

While missing out on the final would be disappointing for Deschamps’ squad, Les Bleus would still have the opportunity to finish the tournament with a podium place.

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