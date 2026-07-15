How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs England could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Argentina and England are set to renew one of soccer’s greatest rivalries in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, with the final result set to determine far more than just bragging rights. While the fixture carries decades of history, its immediate importance lies in how the result will decide the final two matches of the tournament.

La Albiceleste’s road to the semifinal has been anything but straightforward. After cruising through the group stage, Lionel Scaloni’s side survived an extra-time battle against Cape Verde, produced a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2, and eventually overcame Switzerland 3-1 after extra time thanks to Julian Alvarez’s decisive strike.

England has also been forced to overcome difficult moments throughout the knockout stage. Thomas Tuchel’s squad eliminated DR Congo before edging Mexico 3-2 and then defeating Norway 3-2 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham once again proving decisive.

The semifinal also renews one of soccer’s most famous rivalries. The nations have not met since a 3-2 England victory in a 2005 friendly, while this will be their first World Cup encounter since the 2002 group stage, when David Beckham’s penalty separated the teams.

Date Argentina’s Opponent Stage Result July 11, 2026 Switzerland Quarter-finals Win (3-1 AET) July 7, 2026 Egypt Round of 16 Win (3-2) July 3, 2026 Cabo Verde Round of 32 Win (3-2 AET) June 27, 2026 Jordan Group Stage Win (3-1) June 22, 2026 Austria Group Stage Win (2-0) June 16, 2026 Algeria Group Stage Win (3-0)

Both sides enter the contest with superstar forwards leading their attacks. Lionel Messi has scored eight goals during the tournament, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each found the net six times, keeping the Golden Boot race alive heading into the final four.

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Date England’s Opponent Stage Result July 11, 2026 Norway Quarter-finals Win (2-1 AET) July 5, 2026 Mexico Round of 16 Win (3-2) July 1, 2026 DR Congo Round of 32 Win (2-1) June 27, 2026 Panama Group Stage Win (2-0) June 23, 2026 Ghana Group Stage Tie (0-0) June 17, 2026 Croatia Group Stage Win (4-2)

What happens if Argentina wins and England loses?

Should Argentina defeat England, regardless of whether the victory comes in regulation time, extra time, or penalties, the reigning world champion would advance to the 2026 World Cup Final.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Julian Alvarez #9 after scoring against Egypt.

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Their reward would be a showdown against Spain, which booked its place by defeating France in the first semifinal. Victory over England would also keep alive Argentina’s dream of becoming the first nation in more than six decades to successfully defend the World Cup title.

England, meanwhile, would see its championship hopes end and instead prepare for the third-place playoff against France.

The Albiceleste enters the semifinal having survived several demanding knockout matches, including extra-time victories over Cape Verde and Switzerland, while also recovering from a two-goal deficit against Egypt.

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What happens if the match is tied after 90 minutes?

Unlike league competitions, a draw cannot be the final result in a World Cup semifinal. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time will immediately follow. Should neither team break the deadlock after 120 minutes, the semifinal would be settled by a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina take a penalty kick

This scenario would significantly increase the physical demands on both squads, especially considering each side has already endured exhausting knockout encounters during the tournament. The eventual winner of the shootout would advance to face Spain, while the defeated side would move into the third-place match against France.

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Date Competition H2H Result November 12, 2005 International Friendly Argentina 2-3 England June 7, 2002 FIFA World Cup (Group Stage) Argentina 0-1 England February 23, 2000 International Friendly England 0-0 Argentina June 30, 1998 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16) Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties) May 24, 1991 England Challenge Cup England 2-2 Argentina

What happens if Argentina loses and England loses?

An England victory would send the Three Lions into their first World Cup final since 1966, where they would challenge Spain for the trophy.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

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For Argentina, defeat would immediately end hopes of retaining the title. Instead of competing for a fourth World Cup crown, Lionel Scaloni’s squad would face France in the third-place playoff scheduled before the championship match.

Such a result would also halt the team’s remarkable run of knockout success since lifting the trophy in Qatar four years earlier. While finishing third would still represent a strong tournament, it would fall short of the expectations surrounding the reigning champion.