How to watch River Plate vs Blooming in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch River Plate vs Blooming on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO River Plate vs Blooming WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, May 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

River Plate enter their final group-stage clash under pressure after a painful 3-2 loss in the Argentine league final, with Eduardo Coudet’s squad needing a victory to secure first place and a direct berth in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Blooming have little left to play for after collecting just one point in five matches, but the Bolivian side still has an opportunity to end a disappointing campaign on a high note with a memorable result against one of the tournament favorites.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch River Plate vs Blooming and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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