Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Copa Sudamericana
Comments

How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Adrian Martinez of Racing Club
© Joaquín Camiletti/Getty ImagesAdrian Martinez of Racing Club
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, May 27, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With their Copa Sudamericana hopes already over, Independiente Petrolero and Racing Club enter the final Matchday looking to salvage some pride. Racing arrived with expectations of competing for a knockout-round spot, but inconsistent results led to an early elimination despite stronger overall numbers.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Independiente Petrolero endured an even tougher campaign, losing five matches while scoring just three goals and conceding 13. Now, both teams will aim to close their continental run with a much-needed win and give fans something to cheer about—don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Scaloni explains decision to leave Paulo Dybala out of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup preliminary roster

Lionel Scaloni explains decision to leave Paulo Dybala out of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup preliminary roster

After his unexpected omission, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni explained his decision to leave Paulo Dybala out of the preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni confirms doubts for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, explains criteria for selection

Lionel Scaloni confirms doubts for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, explains criteria for selection

Lionel Scaloni revealed that internal doubts remain over Argentina’s final 2026 World Cup squad, outlining the strict physical benchmarks players must meet to secure a ticket to North America.

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Independiente del Valle face off against Rosario Central on Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Viewers in the United States can watch the matchup live—here’s all the essential information on kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options.

Vinicius Jr. hails Kylian Mbappé as ‘legendary’ at Real Madrid, dispelling rumors of a strained relationship

Vinicius Jr. hails Kylian Mbappé as ‘legendary’ at Real Madrid, dispelling rumors of a strained relationship

In the midst of a disappointing season within Real Madrid, the relationship between Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé was filled with rumors suggesting tension. However, the Brazilian star praised the Frenchman, describing him as a legend and promising an improvement in their on-field connection.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo