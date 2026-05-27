How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Wednesday, May 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With their Copa Sudamericana hopes already over, Independiente Petrolero and Racing Club enter the final Matchday looking to salvage some pride. Racing arrived with expectations of competing for a knockout-round spot, but inconsistent results led to an early elimination despite stronger overall numbers.

Independiente Petrolero endured an even tougher campaign, losing five matches while scoring just three goals and conceding 13. Now, both teams will aim to close their continental run with a much-needed win and give fans something to cheer about—don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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