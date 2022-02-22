Finding your favorite soccer teams and leagues on TV in the US can be tricky. With dozens of channels and streaming services showing soccer games, there are more options than ever for the footy fan. Our FREE eBook has all the info you’ll need to catch every match.

The Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide helps answer questions like:



Which channels broadcast your favorite soccer team?

How to watch soccer for free on legal streaming services?

Where to find TV schedules for your favorite league?

How to save money while watching soccer?



24 pages packed with details on over 90 different soccer leagues and tournaments available to viewers in the United States.

We’ll help you discover where to find your favorite team on US television. With so many broadcasters having rights to different leagues and cups, it can be confusing who’s showing which games. We’ve done all of the legwork to get the answers for you in a free eBook, which will save you time and money.

The Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide has all the top competitions like the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and more. The Guide also has every domestic and Concacaf competition covered – from Champions Cup, Liga MX, and MLS, all the way down to the American third divisions such as NISA and USL League One.

International soccer, including the FIFA World Cup, Euros, Copa América, Gold Cup, AFCON, and all the big tournaments can be found as well.

Women’s soccer is also included – from the World Cup and Olympics to club competitions like the FA Super League, NWSL, UEFA Women’s Champions League, and more.

Whether it’s the biggest matches on the biggest networks, or harder to find competitions on channels like GolTV, if it’s available in the USA, it’s in the Guide.

The Ultimate Soccer TV + Streaming Guide has you covered

Many competitions are now streamed in the US, and we’ve got the rundown of what services you’ll need to watch.

Competitions such as the FA Cup, Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Brasileirão, Argentine Primera and more are almost exclusively available only via streaming. So whether it’s Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV, ESPN+, Fubo, ViX, or Fanatiz, we’ll point you in the right direction.

Every summer, just as the European league seasons get ready to kick off, we update the Guide with the latest information. So make sure to download a copy each year to stay up to date with the latest locations to find your favorite games.

Included with the eBook is also a free subscription to our daily World Soccer Talk Insider email newsletter. It features TV and streaming listings for soccer leagues and competitions. Plus, the latest daily soccer news and headlines from World Soccer Talk. Plus you get the latest soccer news headlines from all of the top soccer stories daily.

