Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why isn’t Noni Madueke starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Noni Madueke #20 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesNoni Madueke #20 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

After a hard-fought match against Norway, England face Argentina in a clash filled with soccer and geopolitical history. Looking to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final, both teams seemed destined to make very few changes to the starting lineup. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to make a change in attack: Noni Madueke will start on the bench, despite shining in the previous match.

Noni Madueke is fully fit, remaining free of injuries and suspensions. Despite this, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave him on the bench for purely tactical reasons vs Argentina. As a player who excels in dribbling and is decisive in tight spaces, he seemed like the perfect option to launch counterattacks. However, Tuchel has decided to pursue a very different creative approach from previous matches.

Looking to strengthen their control of midfield, head coach has decided to start Morgan Rogers on the right wing. Although he is naturally an attacking midfielder, he is very quick and could give the team greater control in possession. With him on the pitch, England enjoyed much more control against Norway, something they will hope to replicate against Argentina while providing greater support for Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

England have decided to make changes in attack, but they have recovered two stars: Reece James and Declan Rice, who will start. While the right back was absent, the midfielder played only 45 minutes in the previous match. Against Argentina, both will be able to shine, giving Thomas Tuchel more tools to secure the victory. However, Bellingham and Kane are the ones who need to be clinical in front of goal.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

Djed Spence and Anthony Gordon set to play key roles for England

After failing to shine in the collective aspect of the game, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to make major tactical adjustments. Without a dribble-oriented right winger, they will look to emphasize their play through the middle, giving greater importance to midfielders such as Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers. Along with this, Djed Spence and Anthony Gordon may have essential roles for the Three Lions.

Advertisement
Are Harry Kane and Lionel Messi playing? England vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

see also

Are Harry Kane and Lionel Messi playing? England vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Both Spence and Gordon will be responsible for stretching the pitch and taking advantage of Argentina’s spaces. As the team’s most dangerous players in terms of dribbling and pace, they will be essential in creating openings in the rival’s defense. While the goalscoring threat will not come from them, they will create the space for Kane and Bellingham to shine. In addition, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze could also play important roles, but coming off the bench.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

With a place in the final at stake, supporters are eager to learn why one of England's most recognizable attacking players is not in line to start such an important fixture.

Why isn’t Rodrigo De Paul starting for Argentina against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Rodrigo De Paul starting for Argentina against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Rodrigo De Paul has been left out of the starting lineup for the semifinal against England, raising questions about one of Lionel Messi’s most trusted teammates.

Why isn’t Nico O’Reilly starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Nico O’Reilly starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico O'Reilly has been shockingly dropped from England's starting lineup to face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Set to face Argentina for the 2026 World Cup semifinals, Bukayo Saka has been dropped from England's starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo