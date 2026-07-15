Why isn’t Noni Madueke starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

After a hard-fought match against Norway, England face Argentina in a clash filled with soccer and geopolitical history. Looking to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final, both teams seemed destined to make very few changes to the starting lineup. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to make a change in attack: Noni Madueke will start on the bench, despite shining in the previous match.

Noni Madueke is fully fit, remaining free of injuries and suspensions. Despite this, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave him on the bench for purely tactical reasons vs Argentina. As a player who excels in dribbling and is decisive in tight spaces, he seemed like the perfect option to launch counterattacks. However, Tuchel has decided to pursue a very different creative approach from previous matches.

Looking to strengthen their control of midfield, head coach has decided to start Morgan Rogers on the right wing. Although he is naturally an attacking midfielder, he is very quick and could give the team greater control in possession. With him on the pitch, England enjoyed much more control against Norway, something they will hope to replicate against Argentina while providing greater support for Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

England have decided to make changes in attack, but they have recovered two stars: Reece James and Declan Rice, who will start. While the right back was absent, the midfielder played only 45 minutes in the previous match. Against Argentina, both will be able to shine, giving Thomas Tuchel more tools to secure the victory. However, Bellingham and Kane are the ones who need to be clinical in front of goal.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

Djed Spence and Anthony Gordon set to play key roles for England

After failing to shine in the collective aspect of the game, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to make major tactical adjustments. Without a dribble-oriented right winger, they will look to emphasize their play through the middle, giving greater importance to midfielders such as Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers. Along with this, Djed Spence and Anthony Gordon may have essential roles for the Three Lions.

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Both Spence and Gordon will be responsible for stretching the pitch and taking advantage of Argentina’s spaces. As the team’s most dangerous players in terms of dribbling and pace, they will be essential in creating openings in the rival’s defense. While the goalscoring threat will not come from them, they will create the space for Kane and Bellingham to shine. In addition, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze could also play important roles, but coming off the bench.