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How to watch River Plate vs RB Bragantino in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Facundo Colidio of River Plate
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesFacundo Colidio of River Plate
Here are all of the details of where you can watch River Plate vs RB Bragantino on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO River Plate vs RB Bragantino
WHAT Copa Sudamericana
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, May 20, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Everything is on the line in Group H as River Plate shift their full attention to the Copa Sudamericana following their run to the domestic league final. River sit in prime position to lock up the top spot in the group, and a victory here would officially secure first place and a direct path to the knockout stage.

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Standing in their way, however, are RB Bragantino, a team fully aware of the stakes heading into this pivotal clash. Bragantino can close the gap to just one point with a win, setting up a dramatic final matchday battle for first place and keeping the pressure squarely on River.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch River Plate vs RB Bragantino and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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