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All-time World Cup top scorers: List of players with the most goals in history

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Since the first edition in 1930, the World Cup has featured hundreds of players lifting the iconic trophy, with only a select few etching their names among the all-time leading scorers. As history continues to be rewritten, the top of that list has shifted significantly in recent editions.

Lionel Messi currently stands as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals. After opening his account with one goal at the 2006 tournament, he added four in Brazil 2014, one in Russia 2018, seven in Qatar 2022, and eight in the 2026 edition across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament in which he broke the record outright.

His place at the top, however, is under serious threat from Kylian Mbappe in second. The French star has been relentless in front of goal at every World Cup he has played, netting four times in Russia 2018, eight in Qatar 2022, and seven in North America 2026, bringing his career total to 19 goals across just three editions and 19 games.

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Before the 2026 tournament, Miroslav Klose had held the record for twelve years. The German legend scored five goals in Korea/Japan 2002, five more in Germany 2006, four in South Africa 2010, and two in Brazil 2014, reaching 16 and lifting the trophy in what turned out to be his final World Cup appearance.

Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates after scoring against Brazil.

Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates after scoring against Brazil.

Rounding out the next tier are Ronaldo Nazario and Gerd Muller. The Brazilian icon scored 15 goals in 19 games while claiming two World Cup titles in 1994 and 2002, while “Der Bomber” found the net 14 times in just 13 games at a rate of better than one goal per match across the 1970 and 1974 editions, the latter of which West Germany won.

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List of World Cup Golden Boot winners: Every top scorer from 1930 to present

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List of World Cup Golden Boot winners: Every top scorer from 1930 to present

Harry Kane is among the most active chasers of history in the current field. With six goals in 2018, two in 2022, and six more so far in 2026, the England captain sits fifth alongside Muller with 14 goals. With the Three Lions still alive in the tournament, Kane remains one of the headline acts of this edition alongside Mbappe and Messi in the race to extend his tally.

All-time World Cup top scorers

RankPlayerNational TeamGoalsGamesWorld Cups played
1Lionel MessiArgentina21316
2Kylian MbappeFrance19193
3Miroslav KloseGermany16244
4RonaldoBrazil15194
5Gerd MullerGermany14132
6Harry KaneEngland14153
7Just FontaineFrance1361
8PeleBrazil12144
9Sandor KocsisHungary1151
10Jurgen KlinsmannGermany11173
11Cristiano RonaldoPortugal11266
12Helmut RahnGermany10102
13Gabriel BatistutaArgentina10123
14Gary LinekerEngland10122
15Teofilo CubillasPeru10133
16Thomas MullerGermany10194
17Grzegorz LatoPoland10203
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