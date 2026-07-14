When and where is the 2026 World Cup third-place match?

Despite serious doubts about its competitiveness, the 2026 World Cup has been full of surprises, with several teams exceeding expectations through their performances. However, France, Spain, Argentina, and England are the four teams battling for the two spots in the tournament final. In addition, there will also be a special match to determine the tournament’s third-place finisher, with the date and venue of the match already confirmed.

Since 1934, FIFA has included the third-place match in every edition of the World Cup. As a result, the teams that lose in the semifinals still have the chance to finish on the tournament podium in recognition of their outstanding performances. While there have been recent changes to the tournament’s regulations and format, FIFA has decided to keep this tradition.

The participants in the 2026 World Cup third-place match have not yet been determined, but the date and venue of the fixture are already confirmed. On Saturday, July 18, the tournament’s third-best side will be decided. In addition, the venue will be Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Despite having a capacity of only 64,478 spectators, the venue has been one of the most frequently used stadiums during the tournament.

2026 World Cup: Third-place team prize money revealed

The winner of the 2026 World Cup third-place match will receive a significant financial reward. Although they did not reach the final, they will earn a $29 million prize from FIFA. The fourth-place team is not far behind, as it will receive $27 million. This compensation is made possible by the nearly $900 million prize pool approved for the tournament.

A general view of Miami Stadium.

Not only will these prizes be distributed, but every national team will receive a financial reward based on the position they finish in at the tournament. As a result, several national teams such as Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, and others will receive substantial payouts that, a priori, they were not expected to earn.

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Recent FIFA World Cup third-place matches

Over the last three editions of the World Cup, several national teams have pulled off surprising victories in the third-place match. At Qatar 2022, Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1, despite the African team being considered the favorite. At Russia 2018, Belgium surprisingly defeated England, producing a historic performance.

While Brazil disappointed by failing to win the 2014 World Cup as hosts, many expected them to at least finish in third place. However, they lost 3-0 to the Netherlands. Coming off the infamous 7-1 defeat, this loss marked one of the biggest disappointments in the nation’s history, leaving the team significantly weakened for several years—a decline that is reflected in the current 2026 edition.