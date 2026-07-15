Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Bukayo Saka #7 of England.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka #7 of England.

England is set to battle long-time rival Argentina on Wednesday, July 15th, at Atlanta Stadium in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. With a coveted spot in the championship match on the line, Bukayo Saka‘s absence from the starting lineup has quickly emerged as the biggest pre-match storyline.

Saka will begin the match on the bench due to a purely tactical adjustment made by head coach Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has frequently rotated his options on the right wing throughout this tournament in North America, and he has opted for another high-profile gamble by dropping the Arsenal star for today’s clash.

Instead, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers will earn the start on the right flank to match up against Argentina. This represents only the second start of the tournament for Rogers, who previously featured in the lineup against Panama and logged substitute appearances against Croatia, Ghana, Mexico, and Norway without recording a goal or an assist.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Even so, Tuchel is placing his trust in the rising Villa attacker over Saka, who has endured a relatively quiet tournament by his lofty standards. The Arsenal winger has recorded three assists during the campaign, distributing them evenly across group-stage matches against Croatia, Panama, and Mexico.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England competes for the ball against David Moller Wolfe #5 of Norway.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England competes for the ball against David Moller Wolfe #5 of Norway.

Saka originally entered the World Cup carrying a lingering muscular injury that kept him sidelined for a pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand. He went on to start against Panama, Mexico, and Norway, but while he has featured as a second-half substitute in England’s other matches, he has yet to play a full 90 minutes.

Advertisement
England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

see also

England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

Rogers’ breakthrough campaign

Operating primarily as a central attacking midfielder for Aston Villa, Rogers’ stellar domestic form earned him a consistent place in Tuchel’s international plans. While he has registered just one goal and two assists across his first 20 caps with the Three Lions, his dynamic, energetic performance off the bench against Norway clearly solidified his place in the manager’s tactical blueprint.

Remaining completely healthy throughout the grueling 2025-26 club season, Rogers racked up 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances for Villa. Those impressive numbers helped propel his club forward while securing his individual selection to the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

England face Norway in a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, where Bukayo Saka will begin the match from the bench.

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

With manager Thomas Tuchel making massive tactical calls to keep the Three Lions' tournament hopes alive, the sudden benching of their explosive star is dominating the pre-game talk.

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

With England playing against Ghana in their second match at the 2026 World Cup, Bukayo Saka isn't in the lineup.

Why aren’t Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford starting for England vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Why aren’t Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford starting for England vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have been excluded from England's starting XI for the debut in the 2026 World Cup against Croatia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo