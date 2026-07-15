Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina continue their title defense and now face England in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium. For this crucial game, coach Lionel Scaloni once again opted to leave Lautaro Martinez on the bench.

For the third straight knockout match, Martinez will watch from the bench as Argentina kick off, with Julian Alvarez set to partner Lionel Messi up front once again.

There’s no injury concern behind the call. Martinez trained normally in the buildup and remains available to come on if Scaloni needs a different look in attack, but the coaching staff has simply found no reason to break up a partnership that keeps delivering results.

Julian Alvarez has earned his spot

The forward spot next to Messi has been an open competition all tournament, and it’s one that’s tilted firmly in Alvarez’s favor since the knockout rounds began. After coming off the bench in the first two group-stage matches, the Atletico Madrid forward started against Jordan alongside a rotated lineup, with Messi among the substitutes that day.

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Argentina vs Switzerland. (Getty Images)

However, his performance wasn’t enough to secure his spot as a starter for the next game. In the Round of 32 win over Cape Verde, Martinez returned to the starting lineup, but it was Alvarez’s performance off the bench that ultimately convinced Scaloni to hand him the start against Egypt in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

By the quarterfinals against Switzerland, Alvarez was back in the starting lineup and was named man of the match after scoring a stunning goal — one that could be in contention for goal of the tournament — at a crucial moment in extra time to put his side ahead.

With the forward in excellent form and riding a strong run over these last few matches, Scaloni has opted to keep him in the starting lineup alongside Messi up front, leaving Martinez as a solid option off the bench.