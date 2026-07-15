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Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jarell Quansah #26 of England leaving the pitch.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJarell Quansah #26 of England leaving the pitch.

Despite having been full of criticism, England have remained one of the hardest teams to beat at the 2026 World Cup. Being solid in defense, they managed to reach the semifinals, where they will face Argentina. In a match full of history, the Three Lions will look to reach the final for the first time in many years. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel faces the difficult absence of Jarell Quansah, for the second consecutive game.

Jarell Quansah is in full physical condition with England. However, he will be absent after receiving a straight red card in the match against Mexico, being suspended for two matches. Even though they tried to appeal, FIFA rejected it, upholding his suspension. If the Three Lions advance to the tournament final, he could return to the roster, having the chance to start or come off the bench.

While Reece James returns to the roster from his injury, he could begin on the bench, as he is reportedly not at full fitness. However, he could still play some minutes in the match, looking to make an impact and regain his playing continuity. Therefore, Thomas Tuchel could once again be forced to adapt his starting lineup. Ezri Konsa could start at right back, fulfilling a more defensive role than an attacking one.

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England lose a major attacking asset without Reece James or Jarell Quansah at right back. Therefore, Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke need to take on a bigger role out wide, as they will be on their own to create space. In addition, Elliot Anderson or Jude Bellingham will be key in providing support and creating a possession triangle that allows them to break down Argentina’s defense. Nevertheless, the key remains Harry Kane.

Jarell Quansah #26 of England reacts after receiving a red card by Referee Alireza Faghani.

Jarell Quansah #26 of England reacts after receiving a red card by Referee Alireza Faghani.

England’s key to beating Argentina lies in the midfield

Argentina are one of the best national teams at the 2026 World Cup. Led by their midfield, they press high and dominate the attacking phase. With this in mind, England come into the match with a clear objective: To dominate the midfield in order to limit their opponent. If they manage to do so, they would shine with their play down the wings, taking advantage of the space in behind to look for goals.

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England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

see also

England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

To secure the victory, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson need to shine again, as they struggled quite a bit against Norway and were very limited. Not only do they need to return to their best form, but so does Harry Kane, who has a more creative role on the pitch. With them performing well, Jude Bellingham could shine again in front of goal, dominating possession and taking advantage of space or mistakes in the build-up play.

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