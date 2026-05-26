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How to watch Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Christian Oliva of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesChristian Oliva of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, May 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The final Matchday in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana promises major drama, with all four teams still alive in the race to advance. Deportivo Cuenca can still fight for first place with a win and some help elsewhere.

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Meanwhile, Santos sit bottom of the table with four points but remains in contention for second place depending on the result between San Lorenzo and Recoleta FC. With so much at stake, this matchup is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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