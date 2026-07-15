Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England is set for a huge 2026 World Cup semifinal against Argentina, but Marcus Rashford will begin the match on the bench, prompting plenty of questions ahead of kick-off. With a place in the final at stake, supporters are eager to learn why one of England’s most recognizable attacking players is not in line to start such an important fixture.

The Three Lions arrive in Atlanta after overcoming a demanding path through the knockout rounds. Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated DR Congo before edging Mexico 3-2 and then battling past Norway 3-2 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane continuing to lead England’s charge toward its first World Cup final since 1966.

Argentina‘s journey has been equally dramatic. Lionel Scaloni’s squad recovered from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2, survived extra-time battles against both Cape Verde and Switzerland, and extended its impressive unbeaten World Cup run while chasing a fourth global title.

Wednesday’s meeting also revives one of soccer’s greatest rivalries. The two sides have not met since a 3-2 friendly victory for England in 2005, while this will be their first World Cup encounter since David Beckham’s winning penalty separated the teams in the 2002 Group Stage.

Date Competition H2H Result November 12, 2005 International Friendly Argentina 2-3 England June 7, 2002 FIFA World Cup (Group Stage) Argentina 0-1 England February 23, 2000 International Friendly England 0-0 Argentina June 30, 1998 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16) Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties) May 24, 1991 England Challenge Cup England 2-2 Argentina

Why Marcus Rashford is not starting

Rashford’s absence from England’s starting lineup is understood to be a tactical decision rather than the result of injury or suspension. According to the London Evening Standard and BBC Sport, Tuchel believes other attacking options currently offer a better balance for the way England plans to approach Argentina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The biggest factor is the outstanding form of Anthony Gordon, who has impressed throughout the knockout rounds. Gordon’s work rate, defensive contribution, and ability to stretch opposing defenses have convinced Tuchel to continue trusting him on the left side of England’s attack.

Bukayo Saka’s expected return on the opposite wing further reduces opportunities in the starting eleven. With Saka and Gordon occupying the wide positions behind Harry Kane, Rashford finds himself competing with several in-form attackers for limited places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Gordon of England

Tuchel sees Rashford as valuable impact substitute

While Rashford will not start, England still views him as an important weapon later in matches. His pace and ability to attack tiring defenders have made him a useful option from the bench throughout the tournament.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England reacts after the scoreless draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is said that Tuchel believes Rashford can have a greater influence entering the game during the second half rather than beginning from the opening whistle. That approach also allows England to introduce fresh attacking speed if the semifinal becomes stretched during the closing stages.

The strategy is one that the coaching staff has already used successfully earlier in the tournament. Rashford previously made a positive contribution after coming off the bench, reinforcing the belief that he can still play a decisive role even without starting.