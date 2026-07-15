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Are Harry Kane and Lionel Messi playing? England vs Argentina projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Harry Kane of England and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The second semifinal of the 2026 World Cup takes place at Atlanta Stadium, where England and Argentina meet for the tournament’s second and final spot in Sunday’s showpiece, where Spain await for their rival.

Argentina reached this stage by beating Switzerland in the overtime of the quarterfinals, a result that kept the defending champions’ title defense alive and extended their unbeaten run through the knockout rounds.

For this crucial match, Lionel Messi is expected to start and once again captain Argentina, standing as the team’s key figure as the tournament’s joint-top scorer with eight goals, level with Kylian Mbappe.

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On England‘s side, the Three Lions advanced to the semifinals after beating Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals, with a brace from Jude Bellingham. For this match, star man Harry Kane is also expected to start and captain the Europeans in their bid to reach the final.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrating.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

England’s projected lineup

For this match, Thomas Tuchel’s biggest dilemma centers on the right side of defense, where Jarell Quansah won’t be available due to a suspension, with Reece James or Djed Spence in line to fill in for him.

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What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

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What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

England’s projected starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Argentina’s projected lineup

Lionel Scaloni has kept his cards close to the chest, having trialed a back-five system in training that would bring Nicolas Otamendi into the defense at the expense of Rodrigo De Paul. Scaloni has suggested he could still spring a surprise, though the more heavily backed option keeps the same shape that got past Switzerland.

Argentina’s projected starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing for England against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England face the biggest challenge of the 2026 World Cup, as they take on Argentina in the semifinal. Making the situation even more complicated, head coach Thomas Tuchel will not be able to count on Jarell Quansah for the second consecutive game.

How to watch England vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch England vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

England will square off against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinal. Here's everything you need to know to watch the game live in the United States.

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

Argentina managed to defeat Switzerland 3–1, securing their place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. Despite the strong result, they have dropped positions in the FIFA Men's World Ranking just before facing England.

England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

England’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup semifinal with Argentina

After defeating Norway in heroic fashion, England secured their place in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. With their strong performances, they have managed to maintain a high position in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of today's match against Argentina.

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