Cristiano Ronaldo leaves his mark on 2026 World Cup with incredible Spain feat Kylian Mbappe couldn’t match

Cristiano Ronaldo may have seen Portugal’s 2026 World Cup journey end earlier than he hoped, but the legendary forward still managed to leave behind a remarkable mark against one of the tournament’s strongest sides. While Portugal’s journey ended earlier than hoped and Kylian Mbappe’s France fell short against Spain, one remarkable statistic has emerged that shows Ronaldo still managed to leave a historic mark against one of the tournament’s strongest defenses.

Spain’s incredible defensive record has become one of the biggest stories of the competition, but a deeper look into the numbers reveals a unique achievement involving the 41-year-old veteran. As La Roja continues its pursuit of another World Cup glory, one question remains: how did the legendary Portuguese forward accomplish something that even Mbappe, one of the world’s most dangerous attackers, could not?

Spain’s defensive wall becomes one of 2026 World Cup’s stories

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup knockout stages with a reputation for defensive perfection, and that reputation only grew as the tournament progressed. Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal in seven matches, recorded six clean sheets, and built one of the most impressive defensive campaigns ever seen at a World Cup.

The European champion relied on a combination of possession control, aggressive pressing, and disciplined defensive positioning to limit opponents. With Unai Simon commanding the goal, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi protecting the center, and Rodri controlling the midfield, Spain rarely allowed opponents to create clear opportunities.

Spain players pose for a team photograph

Their defensive approach was based on suffocating opponents immediately after losing possession. The team’s high defensive line, supported by Simón’s ability to act as a sweeper goalkeeper, prevented attackers from finding space behind the backline.

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Spain’s numbers reflected their dominance. The team faced the fewest shots in the tournament, allowed the lowest expected goals against figure, and kept opponents away from dangerous areas of the pitch. Their ability to control games through possession also reduced the number of attacking situations their opponents could create.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit cannot erase incredible Spain statistic

Despite Spain’s incredible defensive record, one player managed to find a way through their structure. According to OptaAnalyst data, Cristiano Ronaldo was responsible for both of the only first-half shots on target Spain faced throughout the entire 2026 World Cup.

The statistic became another reminder of Ronaldo’s longevity and ability to remain dangerous on soccer’s biggest stage. During Portugal’s Round of 16 meeting with Spain, Ronaldo was the only Portuguese player to seriously test Unai Simón before halftime.

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Although La Roja eventually won the match 1-0, Ronaldo’s effort highlighted his continued importance for the Selecao. The veteran forward repeatedly searched for opportunities against a defense that had neutralized some of the world’s best attackers.

At an age when most players have already retired from international soccer, Ronaldo continued to challenge elite opponents and produce moments that caught global attention. His presence forced Spain’s defenders to remain alert throughout the match.

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Spain’s historic defense stopped soccer’s biggest stars

Spain’s defensive success was especially impressive because of the quality of attackers they faced. The team managed to contain several world-class forwards, including France superstar Kylian Mbappe, in the semifinal.

France entered that match with one of the tournament’s most feared attacking units, but Spain’s defensive organization completely disrupted their rhythm. Mbappe, who was competing for the Golden Boot, failed to register a shot on target as Spain secured a 2-0 victory.

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After the match, Mbappe admitted that France struggled to find solutions against Spain’s structure. “There were too many technical errors. We didn’t know how to hurt them when we needed to. It was up to us to shift the balance of power, and that’s where we failed,” Mbappe said.