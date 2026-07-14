Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

2026 World Cup Semifinal Predictions: Rabona TV’s Final Four Breakdown

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
2026 World Cup Semifinal Predictions: Rabona TV’s Final Four Breakdown
© Getty Images2026 World Cup Semifinal Predictions: Rabona TV’s Final Four Breakdown

The margins have narrowed to absolute zero at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the first time since the inception of the official FIFA rankings, the top four teams on the global ladder have successfully occupied the final four slots of the bracket.

With the semifinal stage officially set, we are treated to a pair of legendary cross-border rivalries in Dallas and Atlanta.

To break down the tactics, team news, and critical individual matchups, Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV has released his complete, game-by-game preview guide detailing who will survive to contest the ultimate prize in New Jersey.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Watch: Full Semifinal Tactical Forecast

The Ultimate Slate: Key Battles & Video Chapters

The final four features two high-profile, box-office matchups that could easily serve as a World Cup Final in their own right. The video guide organizes these monumental clashes into clear, chronological chapters:

Video Chapter Navigation Guide

  • 00:00 – The Final Four: Analyzing the historic mathematical anomaly of having the top four teams in the global rankings make up the semifinals.
  • 00:57 – Spain vs. France (Dallas – Tuesday): A tactical heavyweight battle pitting the tournament’s most feared attacking front line—spearheaded by a fit Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise—against the most stubborn defense left in North America. La Roja have conceded just once all tournament, setting up a true “unstoppable force vs. immovable object” script.
  • 05:57 – Argentina vs. England (Atlanta – Wednesday): Reigniting one of international football’s most historically charged, emotional rivalries. England chases their first final appearance since 1966 behind the genius of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, though they must cope with the suspension of defender Jarell Quansah. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and the defending champions are hunting back-to-back global glory after surviving three consecutive knockout scares.
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luka Modric is reportedly considering continuing with Croatia after Slaven Bilić’s appointment

Luka Modric is reportedly considering continuing with Croatia after Slaven Bilić’s appointment

After their elimination from the 2026 World Cup, Croatia decided to part ways with Zlatko Dalić, a move that appeared to bring Luka Modrić closer to retiring from international soccer. However, he is reportedly considering continuing to play for the national team with Slaven Bilić's arrival.

What happened to William Saliba in France’s World Cup semifinal against Spain?

What happened to William Saliba in France’s World Cup semifinal against Spain?

Facing Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, France star defender William Saliba had to exit the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and four other stars staying with Al-Nassr plunged into crisis as major financial problems emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and four other stars staying with Al-Nassr plunged into crisis as major financial problems emerge

As the very foundation of the club trembles, desperate supporters are left to wonder if their star-studded armada can weather this monumental turmoil and conquer the battlefield.

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Spain?

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Spain?

France and Spain face off in a crucial 2026 World Cup semifinal, both looking to become the tournament's first finalist.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo