Aston Villa looks set to complete a surprise move for Everton star Amadou Onana. The defensive midfielder has been previously linked with top Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the Belgium international as well. Nevertheless, Villa now seems to have won the race for the starlet.

According to David Ornstein, Villa are now finalizing an agreement with the Toffees to sign Onana for nearly $65 million. Everton previously purchased the midfielder from French side Lille back in 2022. Despite paying around $38 million for the Belgian, the Merseyside club now looks to have made a solid profit on the player.

Two teams have worked together multiple times this summer

Assuming the deal is completed, it will be the third player transaction to be worked out between the two teams this summer. Villa previously sent young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam to Everton in a deal worth $11.6 million last month. Just a day later, Villa signed winger Lewis Dobben from the Toffees in a separate $12.8 million move.

The clubs have essentially worked together this summer to help avoid potential profit and sustainability rules (PSR) violations. Both sides were close to the loss limits and needed to make moves. The latest financial year, however, ended on June 30th and this Onana deal is not thought to be fueled by PSR issues.

Onana will now likely help deflect the loss of Douglas Luiz. Villa recently sold the dynamic midfielder to Juventus for around $56 million.

The Old Lady helped sweeten the deal by agreeing to sell the English side two young players. Winger Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea both moved to Villa for a combined fee of $24 million. All three of the deals, however, were separate moves.

Losing Luiz is certainly a significant blow for Villa manager Unai Emery. Despite regularly playing as a central midfielder/defensive midfielder, the Brazilian netted nine goals and added five assists in Premier League play last season.

While bringing in Onana gives the Villans a boost, the Belgian is not exactly the same type of player as Luiz. The soon-to-be former Everton star contributed just two league goals last season.

Onana open to move to feature in the Champions League

Nevertheless, Onana is one of the top young defensive midfielders in the England.

Many of the 22-year-old midfielder’s statistics do not exactly jump off of the page just yet. He is, however, a massive physical presence in the middle of the pitch.

A tough tackler and excellent in the air, Onana should give Villa a solid foundation right in front of their central defenders.

The move from Everton to Villa will also allow Onana to play in the UEFA Champions League.

The Birmingham-based club recently qualified for the top European competition for the first time in over 40 years. Everton, on the other hand, have narrowly avoided relegation in each of the last three campaigns.

Along with the two aforementioned former Juve players and possibly Onana, Villa has also brought in midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town this summer as well.

