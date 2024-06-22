Chelsea, Everton and Aston Villa are working together in attempting to avoid potential profit and sustainability rules (PSR) violations.

Current laws in place bar all top English clubs from exceeding $133 million in losses over a three-year period. Two teams, Everton and Nottingham Forest, previously violated these rules, were charged, and then given points penalties.

The Toffees, however, are not out of the woods just yet. Despite two separate points deductions, the club continues to deal with immense losses. As a result, the Merseyside team is getting creative in the transfer market.

The current 2023/24 financial year is set to expire on June 30th. All Premier League clubs will be judged by officials on their accounting between July 1st of 2023 and the upcoming date.

Clubs selling youngsters brings in pure profit

Everton, well aware of this timeline, is trying to improve their squad while also avoiding any PSR problems. The Toffees recently signed young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for around $11 million. Although they are spending money, Everton can spread out the aforementioned fee over several years in their ledger to avoid potential spending issues.

Not only does the deal get the Toffees a highly-rated English talent, but it also actually helps Villa. The Birmingham-based side is dealing with spending problems as well. In fact, the club previously revealed $151 million losses in the 2022/23 financial year alone. Due to these figures, Villa seemingly needs to sell players ahead of June 30th.

Along with selling an apparent prized youth asset, Unai Emery’s club is desperately trying to offload star midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian looks set to join Juventus in an unusual deal involving money and multiple players from the Italian club. These two transfers, however, are far from the only moves by the club.

Omari Kellyman is also being allowed to move to Chelsea for a fee many don't believe to represent market value

Villa is also reportedly selling 18-year-old playmaker Omari Kellyman to Chelsea. The Blues, just like Everton and Villa, are experiencing financial concerns. Chelsea reported $115 million in losses during the most recent year. Kellyman will soon head to west London in a deal worth around $24 million.

In turn, Chelsea are selling star defender Ian Maatsen to Villa. The Netherlands international, like the other players previously named, advanced through the ranks of the team’s academy.

This means that selling these particular youngsters represents pure profit. However, incoming transfers can be amortized over a maximum of a five-year period. As a result, the deals are helping each club balance the books.

Trio could still run into problems with league officials

The tactic by the trio will likely be frowned upon by Premier League officials. Nevertheless, neither club is apparently breaking any specific law. Perhaps the only issue could potentially come from players moving for fees far above fair market value.

Iroegbunam made 15 total senior appearances for Villa last season, but failed to record a goal or assist. The midfielder is, however, an England youth international and was previously under contract until 2027. This could very well mean that Villa would only sell for the right price.

Kellyman’s deal is, admittedly, a bit more surprising. The attacker did manage to score seven goals in just 11 matches with Villa’s reserves. Nevertheless, the playmaker has made just two Premier League appearances and only moved to Villa’s youth setup in 2022 for less than $1 million.

Spending laws in England have become a touchy subject among some Premier League clubs. In fact, Manchester City recently revealed that they were suing the division over certain aspects of the laws.

A majority of English top flight clubs are apparently siding with the league on the issue. However, Chelsea and Villa are, unsurprisingly, reportedly ready to join forces with the reigning league champions.

