Freiburg vs Aston Villa LIVE updates: Aston Villa move closer to the Europa League title with a 3-0 lead

A new champion is about to be decided as Aston Villa and Freiburg meet in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League final. It would be historic for both, since it would be the first time either club wins the trophy.

Freiburg took a different route during the year. Their Bundesliga campaign was not as strong, as they could only finish seventh. Their semifinal was exciting, with a 4-3 aggregate win over Braga.

Aston Villa may be the stronger team. The English club had such a strong season that it also secured a Champions League spot in the tough Premier League. They reached the final after beating Nottingham Forest 4-1 on aggregate.