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Freiburg vs Aston Villa LIVE updates: Aston Villa move closer to the Europa League title with a 3-0 lead

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Tielemans scored the first goal
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesTielemans scored the first goal

A new champion is about to be decided as Aston Villa and Freiburg meet in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League final. It would be historic for both, since it would be the first time either club wins the trophy.

Freiburg took a different route during the year. Their Bundesliga campaign was not as strong, as they could only finish seventh. Their semifinal was exciting, with a 4-3 aggregate win over Braga.

Aston Villa may be the stronger team. The English club had such a strong season that it also secured a Champions League spot in the tough Premier League. They reached the final after beating Nottingham Forest 4-1 on aggregate.

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Freiburg make two substitutions

60' Rosenfelder replaces Lienhart and Höler comes on for Höfler for Freiburg.

ASTON VILLA GOAL: ROGERS SCORES AT THE NEAR POST

58' Buendía delivers a low cross from the left side and Rogers gets in front at the near post to score for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa threaten from Tielemans free kick

53' Tielemans delivers a precise chipped cross from a central free kick, but Watkins sends his effort wide after stretching to reach the ball.

Buendía tries from long range for Aston Villa

49' Buendía attempts to chip Atubolu from outside the box, but the Freiburg goalkeeper gathers it comfortably.

Second half underway in the Europa League final

Freiburg and Aston Villa are back on the field with Aston Villa leading 2-0.

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ASTON VILLA GOAL: BUENDÍA SCORES A STUNNER

45+3' Buendía curls a left-footed shot into the top corner for a brilliant Aston Villa goal.

Halftime whistle in the Europa League final

45+3' Aston Villa take a 2-0 lead over Freiburg into halftime.

Aston Villa counterattack denied by defender

45' Buendía breaks forward on a counterattack and McGinn gets a touch on the cross, but it deflects off a defender.

First-half stoppage time announced

45' Three minutes added to the first half.

ASTON VILLA GOAL: TIELEMANS SCORES

41' A well-worked Aston Villa corner leads to a cross from Rogers and an excellent volley goal from Tielemans.

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Freiburg chance created by Mazzambi

38' Mazzambi makes a great run down the left side inside the box, but his cross across goal is too strong.

McGinn shot blocked in counterattack

36' McGinn’s shot inside the box is blocked by Lienhart after a good counterattack involving Buendía and Watkins.

Freiburg attack blocked by Martínez

34' Weak right-footed shot from Mazzambi is easily saved by Martínez.

Aston Villa control possession

27' The teams are exchanging possession with Aston Villa having more of the ball.

Aston Villa's Cash booked

20' Aston Villa's Cash receives a yellow card after a foul

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Freiburg's Höfler goes close

16' A cross into the box finds Freiburg's Höfler, whose left-footed shot inside the area goes just wide

Aston Villa's Buendía booked

15' Aston Villa's Buendía receives a yellow card after a foul

Aston Villa's Rogers goes close

9' Rogers places a right-footed shot just wide of the goalkeeper’s left post

Freiburg's Treu booked

4' Freiburg's Treu receives a yellow card after a foul

Aston Villa's Rogers long-range effort saved

2' Rogers fires from outside the box, but the goalkeeper makes a great save.

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Kickoff

The match between Aston Villa and Freiburg begins.

Confirmed lineup for Freiburg

Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Höfler, Grifo; Matanovic

Confirmed lineup for Aston Villa:

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; Lindelöf, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendía; Watkins

The referee

The referee of the match is François Letexier.

Their league positions

Aston Villa are fourth in the Premier League, while Freiburg are seventh in the Bundesliga.

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The stadium

The match venue is Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. It has a capacity of 42,445.

Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League final: Aston Villa vs Freiburg.

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