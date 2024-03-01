Find out how to watch one of Europe’s top sides using this Belgium National Football Team TV schedule.

The 2018 World Cup was Belgium’s highest ever finish in the tournament, as the Red Devils earned 3rd place honors. Their best ever finish at a European Championship was 1980, when they finished 2nd. This makes Belgium the only nation to have ever been at the top of the FIFA World Rankings without ever having won a World Cup or continental championship.

Belgium National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 1, 1904 (Draw vs. France in Uccle)

Manager: Domenico Tedesco

Best World Cup finish: 3rd Place (2018)

Best European Championship Finish: 2nd Place (1980)



Where can I watch the Belgium match?

With FOX Sports acquiring the rights to the European Championship starting in 2024, FOX and FS1 are where you’ll find much of the Belgium National Team TV schedule. But these are not the only spots to catch Belgian games.

World Cup Qualifying is on FOX Sports, with select Euro games on fuboTV. Plus, there is always the off chance that a friendly makes it to linear TV. Or, that could also be on ESPN+. It truly depends on what other content is available that day. fuboTV allows access to FOX, FS1 and FS2.

Lineup

Over the last decade, Belgium sported some of the most talented players across the pitch. While some of those names, notably Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard, either no longer play or lack some of their previous talent, Belgium’s current lineup still has it among the best in the world.

The highlights of the usual starting XI are Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois provide a spine seemingly unrivaled by other World Cup contenders.

This golden generation of Belgium may be nearing its last legs. While Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku may be good enough to get Belgium past any team, the players lying in the wake do not have the same potential.

It stresses the importance of Belgium in securing its first international trophy. That being said, players like Alexis Saelemaekers, Arthur Theate and Amadou Onana can get the significant experience at a major tournament while learning behind the top Belgian players.

Belgium Kits

Belgium national football team news and feature stories

