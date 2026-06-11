How to watch Mexico vs South Africa in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs South Africa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs South Africa WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, June 11, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo, Hulu + Live TV and Tubi STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As a host nation, Mexico enters the opening match of the 2026 tournament with the full weight of expectation on its shoulders. Coming off a dominant 2025 Gold Cup victory, El Tri is under immense pressure to kick off its campaign with a statement win in front of a passionate home crowd at the legendary Estadio Azteca. Anything less than three points will be seen as a significant setback.

South Africa arrives in Mexico City as the clear underdog, tasked with silencing nearly 90,000 fans. However, the Bafana Bafana are not to be underestimated, having navigated a tough African qualification group that included Nigeria. Their disciplined and organized approach could frustrate the hosts, as they look to absorb pressure and spring a historic upset in the competition’s first game.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two teams arrive via different paths. As a co-host, Mexico bypassed the grueling qualification process, instead proving its mettle by winning the 2025 Gold Cup. That tournament run showcased an attacking, possession-heavy style. In contrast, South Africa earned its spot through a rigorous campaign, building a resilient defensive identity that saw them concede very few goals.

The tactical battle will likely pit Mexico‘s offensive firepower against South Africa‘s disciplined defensive block. During their Gold Cup triumph, Mexico averaged over 61% possession and 14 shots per game, demonstrating a clear intent to dominate opponents. South Africa will likely cede possession, stay compact, and look to exploit any openings on the counter-attack, a strategy that served them well in qualifying.

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For Mexico, the motivation is simple: capitalize on home advantage and set the tone for a deep run in the tournament. The pressure to perform at home is immense, as is the desire to avoid the fate of past hosts who stumbled early. For South Africa, a positive result would be monumental, providing a crucial foundation in a competitive group where a third-place finish could be enough to advance to the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been an incredibly tight fixture, though the teams have only met twice in official competitions. Surprisingly, Mexico has never defeated South Africa. The Bafana Bafana hold a narrow advantage with one win and one draw across their two encounters, giving them a psychological edge despite their underdog status.

The most recent and memorable clash was the opening match of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, which ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. That day, a spectacular goal from Siphiwe Tshabalala was canceled out by an equalizer from Rafael Márquez. Prior to that, the teams met at the 2005 Gold Cup, where South Africa secured a 2-1 victory.

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Key trends show that goals are a feature of this matchup, with both teams finding the net in each of their previous meetings. Mexico‘s overall tournament record against African nations is modest, with just one win in four attempts. Meanwhile, South Africa‘s only game against a CONCACAF opponent in this competition was that famous 2010 draw against Mexico.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are expected to have nearly full-strength squads available for this crucial opening match, setting the stage for a high-stakes tactical showdown.

For Mexico, coach Javier Aguirre reports no significant injury concerns, allowing him to field a strong and familiar lineup. The team is expected to mirror the formation that proved successful in their final warm-up matches, with veteran forward Raul Jimenez set to lead the line and serve as the focal point of the attack.

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South Africa faces a minor concern with left-back Aubrey Modiba, who suffered a hamstring injury recently, but he is expected to be fit to start. The attack will likely be spearheaded by Lyle Foster, with creative midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng playing a key role in linking the midfield and orchestrating counter-attacks.

Mexico Projected XI (4-5-1):

Rangel; Gallardo, Montes, Vásquez, Sánchez; Lira, Quinones, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Alvarado; Jimenez.

This formation allows Mexico to pack the midfield, control possession, and create chances from the flanks. The system is designed to provide consistent service to Jimenez while ensuring defensive stability against counter-attacks.

South Africa Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Williams; Modiba, Mbokazi, Okon, Mudau; Mbatha, Mokoena; Moremi, Mofokeng, Appollis; Foster.

This setup prioritizes a solid defensive foundation with two holding midfielders shielding the backline. The formation is built to absorb pressure and transition quickly, using the pace and creativity of the attacking midfielders to support the lone striker.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Mexico vs South Africa on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other major soccer competitions, including Liga MX or LaLiga.

A subscription costs $14.99/mo, giving you live and on-demand access to every match of the tournament without needing a cable subscription. You can stream the action from anywhere in the United States.

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SEE MORE: Complete tournament TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.