Our Aston Villa TV schedule has all the details on where to watch one of England’s most historic clubs.

Villa were founded in 1874, and were one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. Their seven first division titles ranked them sixth amongst all English clubs for titles won, ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham. They also have seven FA Cup and five League Cup triumphs to their name. However, much of their major success came over a century ago.

The outlier season in recent decades was their remarkable 1980/81 and 81/82 campaigns, which saw them win the First Division and follow that up with the UEFA European Cup.

But despite not competing for many trophies over the past 40 years, Villa remains in fifth place in the all-time Premier League / First Division table.

Aston Villa TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Aston Villa on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1874

Stadium: Villa Park

Manager: Unai Emery

English top-flight titles: 7

FA Cup titles: 7

UEFA European Cup / Champions League titles: 1

Where to find Aston Villa on TV

Villa’s league matches can be found on USA Network or NBC as part of its Premier League coverage each weekend. When not one of the featured matches, those Premier League games can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid streaming service. FA Cup and League Cup games featuring Aston Villa can be found on ESPN/ESPN+, while UEFA competitions stream (not a usual occurrence for Villa in over a decade) on Paramount+.

With the development of cord-cutting and streaming, you do not need cable to watch USA or NBC. Fubo and Peacock Premium together provide every EPL game each weekend. Plus, there are also on-demand recorded games on these services.

Watch Aston Villa on Fubo:

Aston Villa Kits

Schedule of upcoming matches

While Aston Villa have not had much success as of late, they will be hoping to remain a mainstay on the Premier League fixtures list. They suffered a 3-year stint in the Championship in the 2010s, but since then they’ve been able to remain up and made an appearance as runners-up in the 2019/20 League Cup.

Generally speaking, the World Soccer Talk Premier League TV schedule tracks the channel and time for all of the competition’s games. Aston Villa is sure to be a club worth tracking in the coming years, and that source has all the necessary information.

Aston Villa History

Aston Villa hail from the Birmingham area, England’s second largest metropolitan area after London. The Villans are one of the oldest and most successful teams in England, but have not secured a trophy since a pair of League Cup wins in the mid-1990s.

They do however boast seven First Division and FA Cup wins, and five League Cups. In addition, they won the European Cup (and Super Cup) in 1982, making them one of only five English clubs to have achieved the feat. They also have a UEFA Intertoto Cup to their name, which was a third-tier continental competition that was phased out in 2008. Most of the 21st century for Villa has been spent in the Premier League, save for a three-year stint in the Championship from 2016-2019.

The club colors are claret and blue, and Villa were actually the first English club to wear the distinctive combo. The team badge is a shield in blue with a yellow lion, a star representing their European Cup title, and the letters AVFC. A new, circular badge has emerged the winner from a supporter vote, and will be adopted in 2023. This new badge adds the date if the clubs founding, 1874.

Aston Villa’s home ground is Villa Park, the largest football stadium in the English midlands. Only a few miles away Villa has local rivals in both Birmingham City FC and West Bromwich Albion. In addition, Wolverhampton Wanderers are only a short twelve mile hop away. Coventry City FC are also located relatively close by. But the main clashes are between Villa and Birmingham/West Brom.

While perhaps not as glamorous as the big clubs to the south and north of them, Villa have still fielded some quality players over their many seasons. In fact, only Tottenham have produced more England internationals than Aston Villa. Emiliano Martinez, the 2022 World Cup winning Argentine goalkeeper, currently plays for the club. Some key players from the past include the likes of Trevor Ford, Peter Schmeichel, Clem Stephenson, Andy Gray, and Stiliyan Petrov.

Aston Villa news and feature articles