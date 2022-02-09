World Soccer Talk’s Juventus TV schedule tracks ‘The Old Lady,’ Italy’s most successful club domestically.

In Europe, Juventus may deserve success comparable to its Serie A dominance. With 36 Italian top-flight titles, Juventus is frequently regarded as a major player on the European stage.

After all, Juventus reached the European Cup or Champions League final nine times in its illustrious history. Remarkably, Il Bianconeri only has two European Cups. The seven defeats in finals are the more than any other team.

Regardless, Juventus is still one of the biggest clubs in Europe, let alone Italy. The famous white and black striped kit appeared on some of history’s best players. This Juventus TV schedule can fill you in on some of the world’s best today.

Where can I watch the Juventus match?

Juventus on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1897

Stadium: Juventus Stadium

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Italian top-flight titles: 36

Champions League titles: 2

Juventus TV schedule and streaming links

Serie A has been passed around by American broadcasters in recent years. Not long ago, beIN SPORTS held the rights. Then, ESPN and ESPN+ broadcast Juventus games in the United States. Now, CBS and Paramount+ are the rights holders courtesy of a deal agreed in 2021.

CBS has its own sports-oriented channel, CBS Sports Network. This channel features some games and studio coverage from across Serie A. Due to the popularity of Juventus, it is fair to expect games on here every now and then.

However, the more likely choice is to find games on Paramount+, the paid streaming service from CBS. The TV schedule above lays out when, where and how to watch each upcoming Juventus game.

Lineup

In the 2010s, Juventus rattled off nine-consecutive Serie A titles while its biggest rivals stumbled. That kind of success came from brilliant players across the pitch.

On one hand, players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain no longer highlight Juventus lineups. However, there is still plenty of talent each gameday at Juventus Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria only arrived in the January transfer window to bolster what was a, relatively speaking, struggling Juventus side. The pair adds to a deep roster with versatile players. Juan Cuadrado spent most of his career as an attacker, but can now be used as a wing back.

Arthur, Locatelli and Bentancur are all options in the midfield. Finally, Alvaro Morata can fill in up top. The forward options also feature Dejan Kulusevski, but he transferred to Tottenham in January.

Juventus Kits

Serie A is shaping up to be the best competition when it comes to title races and the fight for top four. Other leagues in Europe have large gaps between first and second or third. In Italy, a club like Juventus, which sat at seventh not long ago, is still in contention for a title.

To keep up with all that action, head over to the World Soccer Talk Serie A TV and streaming guide. This has all the information you need to keep up with Italy’s top flight.

Juventus History

Juventus Football Club was founded in 1897, and is the second-oldest club of its type in Italy. They’ve participated in every Italian top flight season, with the exception of the 2006-07 due to forced relegation from the Calciopoli scandal.

Originally known as Sport-Club Juventus, the club have won a record 36 domestic league championships, 14 Coppa Italia and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles. Internationally, Juve have amassed two UEFA European Cup/Champions League titles, one Cup Winners’ Cup, three UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues, two Super Cups, one Intertoto Cup and two Intercontinental Cup wins. They are the winningest team in the history of Italian football.

How Juve got their famous black and white striped kits is an interesting story. When their original pink kits faded too easily in the laundry, the club caught new colors. John Savage reached out to a contact in Nottingham, who happened to be a Notts County supporter, resulting in black and white striped shirts being sent to the Italian club. For much of its history, Juventus sported a distinctive oval-shaped crest with black and white stripes. In 2017, they introduced a divisive stylized “J” logo.

In 2011, Juventus moved into the Allianz Stadium, built on the site of their former ground, Stadio Delle Alpi. That stadium was built only in 1990, to host games for that year’s World Cup. The new ground is the sixth-largest in Italy, and one of only four in the country that meet UEFA Category 4 standards.

Being the most successful Italian club means Juve has big rivalries with several clubs. Locally they contest the Turin Derby with Torino FC, who in part were formed via a breakaway of some Juventus players and staff. The Derby d’Italia with Inter Milan is perhaps their biggest rivalry, with the two sides, until 2006, having been the only two in Italy to have never been relegated below Serie A. AC Milan is another key rival, along with Roma, Napoli, and Fiorentina.

There is a long list of greats who’ve plied their trade with La Vecchia Signora. Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Zinedine Zidane, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo are just a few of the stars who’ve put on the black and white stripes over the years.

Juventus feature stories and news

