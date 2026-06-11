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Shakira headlines 2026 World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca: Full list of artists performing before Mexico vs South Africa

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Estadio Azteca, Shakira
© Getty ImagesEstadio Azteca, Shakira

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is almost over, and Shakira is once again preparing to take center stage at soccer’s biggest event. As Mexico gets ready to face South Africa in the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca, excitement is building around a star-studded opening ceremony that promises to capture the attention of millions around the globe.

The opening celebration has already been described as one of the most ambitious in World Cup history. FIFA is introducing several firsts during the 2026 tournament, and the opening festivities are expected to showcase the cultural diversity of the three host nations while setting the tone for the month-long competition.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the first edition of the tournament to be hosted by three countries: Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Mexico will have the honor of staging the opening match when the national team takes on South Africa in Mexico City. The ceremony is scheduled to begin approximately 90 minutes before kickoff, transforming the iconic Estadio Azteca into a global entertainment stage.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described the celebrations as a unique opportunity to unite soccer, music, and culture. The governing body hopes the event will reflect both the individuality of each host nation and the shared spirit of the World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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Shakira returns to the World Cup stage

Few artists have become as closely associated with the World Cup as Shakira. After memorable appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014, the Colombian superstar is preparing for her fourth overall World Cup performance. The singer will debut ‘Dai Dai’, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

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The track has been designed to capture the energy and global spirit of the tournament while also supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. According to FIFA, royalties generated by the song will contribute to efforts aimed at expanding educational opportunities and soccer access for children around the world.

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The full lineup revealed

While Shakira’s participation has generated enormous anticipation, she will not be the only major attraction on opening night. The official lineup performing before Mexico vs South Africa includes:

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  • Alejandro Fernandez
  • Belinda
  • Burna Boy
  • Danny Ocean
  • J Balvin
  • Lila Downs
  • Los Angeles Azules
  • Mana
  • Shakira
  • Tyla

Mexican music legend Alejandro Fernandez is expected to perform the Mexican national anthem, while Grammy Award-winning Tyla will perform the South African anthem before kickoff.

The lineup combines Latin music icons, international chart-toppers, and artists representing both participating nations, creating a celebration designed to reflect the global reach of the tournament.

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