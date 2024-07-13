FOX has once again posted record-breaking viewership figures for their coverage of Euro 2024. The network previously reported an average of 1.04 million viewers throughout the group stage of the tournament. This narrowly edged America’s previous English-language record during the initial phase of the competition in 2012. However, it also represents a 30% increase over the most recent Euros from 2021.

Viewership of FOX’s Euro 2024 coverage has only increased from there. New statistics released by the network claim that an average of 3.19 million viewers tuned into the semifinal matchup between Spain and France on July 9th. The impressive rating means that the game was the most-watched Euro semifinal in U.S. English-language history. In total, the matchup peaked at 4.2 million viewers on the day.

Not only did the fixture set a record here in the States, it demolished the previous highest achievement. In fact, the highly anticipated match topped the average Euro 2021 semifinal American audience by 38%. The recent Spain-France game also beat a previous semifinal between Spain and Italy by 44%.

Miami, San Diego, and Los Angeles were the top specific markets for the recent match. Spain went on to beat the competition’s co-favorites to advance to the tournament final.

Euro 2024 semis combined to average 3 million viewers on FOX

La Roja will be joined in the title-deciding game by England. The Three Lions edged the Netherlands in their semifinal thanks to a late goal from Ollie Watkins. Much like the Spain-France game, the second Euro 2024 semifinal also grabbed the attention of American soccer fans.

FOX reports that the England-Netherlands game garnered an average of 2.97 million American viewers.

Although just behind the aforementioned match, the victory by the Three Lions was the second-most watch Euros semifinal on U.S. TV. Washington D.C., San Diego, and San Francisco were the biggest Americans markets to watch the game.

When combining viewership of the two recent games, an average of 3.08 million fans watched the Euro 2024 semifinals on FOX. This obviously gives the network the biggest ratings of any Euro final four in U.S. English-language history. In fact, it is an average of 33% more viewers compared to the European championships from 2021.

Euro 2024 dominating FOX’s Copa America English-language coverage

Overall, FOX is claiming that each Euro 2024 match is averaging just over 1.5 million viewers per game on their networks. This represents a 40% increase over ESPN/ABC’s coverage of Euro 2020 held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Euro 2024, FOX also currently holds the American English-language broadcasting rights to Copa America 2024 as well. The competitions are widely considered to be the top two international soccer tournaments outside of the World Cup. Despite this, Euro 2024 is averaging over double the viewers on FOX compared to Copa America on FS1.

Although FOX does have an advantage over FS1 in overall reach, the numbers are still fairly surprising. This is especially the case when considering the two tournaments are being broadcasted in different time slots. Euro 2024 matches have been live in the late mornings and afternoons, typically at times when people work. Copa America games, on the other hands, are all on TV in the evenings.

FOX will look to keep the Euros momentum going for one more match. England and Spain face off on Sunday, July 14th for the title. Spain has won the competition three times in their history, most recently in 2012. The Three Lions, however, are looking for their first European championship.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Moritz Müller