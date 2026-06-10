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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Portugal vs Nigeria in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the international friendly match.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the international friendly match.

Portugal have managed to remain one of the most competitive national teams. After securing their place at the 2026 World Cup, they have played three friendlies and remained unbeaten. They face Nigeria today as their final opponent before the anticipated tournament, looking to maintain their strong form. In light of today’s clash, fans are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s status.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal, as he is in full physical condition. Despite this, Roberto Martínez could repeat the same approach and not allow him to play more than 45 minutes in order to avoid injuries. However, the 41-year-old striker arrives more motivated than ever, as he has not managed to score in his most recent matches with the national team and would be looking to end his goalscoring drought.

Alongside the veteran striker, head coach Roberto Martínez could opt for Pedro Neto on the left wing and Francisco Conceição. With this attack, they are looking for another victory to arrive at the 2026 World Cup in top form. Gonçalo Guedes could also have an opportunity to shine from the bench, just as he did against Chile. Nevertheless, they could have a huge task against Nigeria, putting their defensive line as their maximum.

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While Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, they could make life difficult for Portugal. With their last defeat coming on August 12, 2025, they have put together numerous matches ending in either victories or draws, proving to be a highly competitive team. In addition, Terem Moffi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Alex Iwobi could trouble Roberto Martínez’s defensive line, as they are a brilliant team in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrating.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrating.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Nigeria

As one of UEFA’s best national teams, Portugal arrive as clear favorites to defeat Nigeria. However, head coach Roberto Martínez will not be able to count on Rafael Leão, who received a red card in the previous match. As a result, Pedro Neto could once again have a chance to shine, as his pace and dribbling would be key. Still, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking to end his goalscoring drought.

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With this in mind, Portugal could lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, João Neves; Francisco Conceição, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigeria predicted lineup vs Portugal

Nigeria have managed to build a highly competitive team. However, their attacking strengths are overshadowed by defensive mistakes, which caused them to miss out on the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Eric Chelle still has a squad full of stars capable of surprising Portugal. Therefore, they could arrive highly motivated for today’s match.

Considering this, Nigeria could play as follows: Maduka Okoye; Abdullahi Bewene, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi; Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukweze, Moses Simon; Terem Moffi.

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