Everton FC is a founding member of the Football League, and has competed at the English top flight level for a record 119 seasons. Though not as celebrated as their local neighbors Liverpool, Everton do have the 4th most league titles in English history. Their nine titles put them ahead of more recently-fashionable clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Spurs.

While the club has fallen on harder times as of late, they remain one of the most recognizable clubs in English football.

Everton TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Everton on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 12 10:00 AM ET Everton vs. Fulham ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1878 (as St. Domingo’s FC, renamed Everton FC in 1879)

Stadium: Goodison Park

Manager: Sean Dyche

English top-flight titles: 9

FA Cup titles: 5

Where to find Everton on TV

Everton sometimes find themselves featured on USA Network or NBC as part of its Premier League coverage each weekend. When not one of the featured matches, those Premier League games can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid streaming service. FA Cup and League Cup games featuring Everton can be found on ESPN/ESPN+, while UEFA competitions (an unfortunately sporadic occurrence for Everton in recent years) stream on Paramount+.

With the development of cord-cutting and streaming, you do not need cable to watch USA or NBC. fubo and Peacock Premium together provide every EPL game each weekend. Plus, there are also on-demand recorded games on these services.

Watch Everton on Fubo:

Everton History

Everton Football Club was founded in 1878, and were one of the original members of the Football League. As of 2023, Everton have played 120 seasons in the English top flight, the most of any club. Only in four seasons have they played in the second tier (1930/31, and from 1951/52-1953/54). They currently sit in third in the all-time league points table.

Originally known as St. Domingo’s FC, the club was renamed Everton in 1879. Through their first 22 seasons, the club went through various color kits. But starting in 1901, the now familiar royal blue tops and white shorts were adopted. The Everton crest has featured the Everton Lock-up, an 18th-century overnight holding place for criminals, since 1938. It first appeared on the club kits in 1978.

Everton play their home games at Goodison Park in Liverpool. The ground is less than one mile away from Anfield, home of rivals Liverpool FC. Everton were actually the original tenants of Anfield, but a dispute over rent in 1892 saw them move into their own ground at Goodison. As a result, Anfield landlord John Houlding formed a new club, which was Liverpool. Everton are planning to move to a new 52,000 seat stadium located about 2 miles away at the Liverpool docks for the 2024/25 season.

These two sides contest what is known as the Merseyside Derby, the longest-running top-flight rivalry in England. The fact that the two home grounds are within eyeshot of each other certainly contributes to the flavor of the rivalry. For much of the matchup’s history, it was more of a friendly affair, as many groups of family and friends in Liverpool had supporters of both clubs. But in recent decades, the clash has become more fierce.

Everton have won nine First Division titles, five FA Cups, and nine Charity Shields. On the continental side, they captured the 1984-85 Cup Winners’ Cup (a year in which they also won the league). More recently, in 2022, Everton narrowly avoided relegation in their penultimate league game of the season. Their victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park secured their place in the Premier League, and resulted in a pitch invasion.

Some of the notable names who’ve played for Everton include Neville Southall, Howard Kendall, Tim Cahill, Dixie Dean, Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku, Gary Lineker, and Richarlison. USMNT fans of this century will of course remember the 10-year stint goalkeeper Tim Howard spent with the Toffees, as well as Landon Donovan’s two brief loan spells at Goodison.

Evertonians rejoiced in spring 2022 as a dramatic final day, comeback victory saved them from what would have been their first relegation since 1951. 2022/23 to date has seen them in a scrap at the bottom of the table again, fighting for their Premier League lives instead of fighting for trophies.

The World Soccer Talk Premier League TV schedule tracks the channel and time for all of the competition’s games.

