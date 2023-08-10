Our Lille TV schedule has all the details on how you can watch one of the best clubs in France.

Largely overshadowed in recent years by PSG, Lille remains a highly competitive side, having competed in the top tier of French soccer for much of its history.

Lille TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Lille on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1944

Stadium: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Manager: Paulo Fonseca

Ligue 1 titles: 4

Coupe de France titles: 6

You can find Lille games, and all of Ligue 1, on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

The main beIN channel covers English broadcasts, while beIN SPORTS en Español has Spanish commentary. beIN CONNECT – the network’s streaming platform – has games not televised on either of the two main channels.

The Coupe de France can be found on FOX Sports channels – FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

When Lille qualifies for UEFA competitions, like Champions League and Europa League, look to Paramount+ for English commentary of every game. In Spanish you can find games on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Spanish language streaming is on ViX.

Lille History

Lille Olympique Sporting Club – aka LOSC or more simply Lille – dates to 1944. The club is the result of a merger between two earlier teams, Olympique Lillois and SC Fives, which decided to join forces after World War II.

Success came early on, with Les Dogues (The Mastiffs) winning a double in 1945-46. Another league crowd would arrive in 1954, alongside Coupe de France titles in ’47, ’48, ’53 and ’55.

But after this early golden era, it has been tougher going. The club would not win another major French title until 2011 (another league/cup double). However they did win the defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2004 (and were runners-up in 2002).

Lille’s 2011 and 2021 Ligue 1 titles were two of four instances since 2010-11 in which Paris Saint-Germain did not capture the title.

The club’s home ground, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, is the fourth-largest football stadium in France. It features a retractable roof, and played host to games for Euro 2016, the 2015 FIBA EuroBasket basketball tournament, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Derby du Nord, between Lille and Lens, is the biggest rivalry for the club.

Lille’s leaders in appearances (428) and goals (218) are Marceau Somerlinck and Jean Baratte, respectively. Both played in the early era of the club and their records are unlikely to ever been broken.

Lille news and feature pieces

