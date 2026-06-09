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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are World Cup favorites because of their similarities to Messi’s Argentina, claims Klinsmann

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just days away, debates over the tournament favorites continue to intensify. Jurgen Klinsmann weighed in on the discussion, naming Portugal as one of the leading contenders while comparing Cristiano Ronaldo‘s role with the team to the one Lionel Messi has with Argentina.

During a recent appearance on The Overlap podcast, Klinsmann was asked for his prediction on the next World Cup champion. He made it clear that he has at least two favorites and began by naming one of them.

Portugal, because I see a little bit similarities to Argentina in Qatar, where everybody played for Messi,” said the German legend. “In Portugal, everybody plays for Ronaldo. Cristiano is fully supported by this incredible team.”

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However, Klinsmann did not limit his praise of Portugal to Ronaldo‘s presence alone. He also highlighted other qualities that make the national team a serious contender: “It’s an incredible team of quality, with a very very good coach, Roberto Martinez.”

2014 Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States.

Jurgen Klinsmann was head coach of the USMNT.

The other World Cup favorites, according to Klinsmann

In the same conversation, Jurgen Klinsmann named two other teams that, in his view, have just as much chance as Portugal of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “I think Brazil has also a shot at it,” said the former striker.

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And England has absolute qualit… if they have the believe,” added Klinsmann before joking: “I’m not saying that because they have a German coach. I’m saying that because they have the team to do that.” The joke was, of course, a reference to the fact that he shares his nationality with Thomas Tuchel.

Who is Jurgen Klinsmann?

Jurgen Klinsmann‘s comments carry weight given his status as one of soccer’s biggest stars of the late 20th century. He spent five seasons with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga before joining Inter Milan in 1989, where he enjoyed some of the best years of his career. He later played for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, AS Monaco, and Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann is especially remembered for his performances with the Germany national team. He played a key role in Germany’s triumph at the 1990 FIFA World Cup and also represented his country at the 1994 and 1998 editions of the tournament.

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