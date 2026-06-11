Why Hirving Lozano is missing the 2026 World Cup for Mexico

With Mexico hosting the FIFA World Cup for a historic third time, one notable absence has generated significant discussion among supporters. Hirving Lozano, one of the most recognizable figures of his generation, will not be part of the national team’s campaign, leaving many wondering why one of El Tri’s most famous stars is missing from soccer’s biggest stage.

The winger’s absence comes as Mexico enters the tournament with high expectations after winning the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup and earning the privilege of opening the tournament against South Africa. While attention is focused on the squad selected by coach Javier Aguirre, questions surrounding Lozano continue to dominate conversations ahead of kickoff.

Mexico enters the 2026 World Cup carrying both opportunity and pressure. The national team has qualified for 18 World Cup tournaments, and this year marks the first time the country has hosted the competition three times, having previously staged the event in 1970 and 1986.

Under veteran coach Javier Aguirre, the national team hopes to capitalize on home advantage and finally move beyond the barriers that have frustrated generations of supporters. Mexico’s best World Cup performances came during those previous home tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals on both occasions.

Luis Chavez of Mexico celebrates with teammates

The squad features experienced names such as Raul Jimenez, Edson Alvarez, and Guillermo Ochoa, while younger talents, including Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas, are expected to play important roles. However, one familiar name is missing from the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mexico 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Why Hirving Lozano was left out

The main reason behind Lozano’s exclusion was a lack of regular competitive play in the months leading up to the World Cup. As per ESPN’s reports, the winger experienced difficulties at San Diego FC following a reported disagreement with head coach Mikey Varas. The situation ultimately led to Lozano falling out of the club’s sporting plans and spending a prolonged period away from regular first-team action.

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre made it clear throughout the selection process that consistent playing time would be a requirement for World Cup consideration. With Lozano unable to meet that standard, his omission became increasingly likely.

The decision was first signaled when the winger failed to make Aguirre’s preliminary 55-man squad. Once his name was absent from that list, a place in the final 26-man roster became virtually impossible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates by sliding on his knees after scoring

Aguirre’s firm selection policy

Aguirre adopted a strict approach during the buildup to the tournament. The veteran coach insisted that every player selected must be fully committed and actively competing at club level. The manager even issued a strong warning regarding attendance at pre-World Cup training camps: “Whoever doesn’t come will be out of the World Cup. That is something we cannot be flexible about, not in the least.”

That philosophy extended beyond training attendance and influenced the entire squad-building process. Players who were competing regularly and maintaining strong form received preference over established veterans lacking match rhythm. As a result, Mexico’s final squad reflected current form rather than past achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2026 World Cup could be decided by one eye-opening stat as comparison between Mexico and Curacao shows how uneven conditions may really be

Lozano’s legacy with Mexico remains secure

Although he will miss the tournament, Lozano’s contributions to Mexican soccer remain significant. Since making his senior debut in 2016, the winger scored 18 goals in 75 appearances for the national team and became one of the country’s most dangerous attacking players. His pace, direct running, and eye for goal helped Mexico compete against some of the world’s strongest teams.

His most memorable moment arrived during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Lozano scored the winning goal in a stunning 1-0 victory over Germany, a result widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in modern Mexican soccer history. That performance elevated his reputation worldwide and cemented his place among the standout players of his generation.

Advertisement