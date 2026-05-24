How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

While the Premier League title race has concluded, Manchester City has a significant reason to fight for a win in their season finale. This match is rumored to be the final bow for legendary manager Pep Guardiola after a decade of unprecedented success. Having already secured both domestic cups this season, the squad will be highly motivated to deliver a dominant performance and give their iconic manager the send-off he deserves in front of a packed Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa arrives in Manchester on an emotional high, fresh from a triumphant Europa League final victory on Wednesday. With Champions League qualification already secured through their league position, the pressure is off for Unai Emery’s side. However, their short turnaround and likely celebrations could impact their preparation and energy levels for this demanding fixture against a City side looking to make a definitive statement.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This season has been another showcase of Manchester City‘s domestic power, marked by FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories, even as they narrowly missed out on the league title. Their form at the Etihad has been formidable, remaining unbeaten in their last 17 league matches at home. They lead the league in goals scored and expected goals (xG), a testament to their relentless attacking philosophy.

The tactical battle will likely hinge on City‘s ability to impose their possession-based game against a potentially fatigued Aston Villa. After their midweek European final, Villa manager Unai Emery is expected to rotate his squad, which could disrupt their usual rhythm. City will look to exploit this, using the pace of players like Jeremy Doku and the clinical finishing of top scorer Erling Haaland to break down a Villa defense that has occasionally been fortunate this season, conceding more than their expected goals against (xGA) would suggest.

For Manchester City, the motivation is singular and powerful: win for Pep. The players will be determined to honor Guardiola’s tenure with a commanding victory. For Aston Villa, the primary objectives have been met. Their focus will be on ending the season professionally without incurring injuries, allowing some key players a much-needed rest after a grueling and successful campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has heavily favored the home side, a trend that has defined the last six encounters between these two clubs. Aston Villa managed to secure a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Villa Park earlier in the season, demonstrating they can challenge the champions on their day.

Looking at the last five meetings, Aston Villa holds a slight edge with three wins to City‘s two. However, Manchester City’s dominance at home is undeniable, as they have won their last three consecutive matches against Villa at the Etihad Stadium. The last time this fixture ended in a draw was back in 2022.

Recent games between these teams have often produced goals. Both teams have scored in Aston Villa‘s last four trips to the Etihad, with those matches averaging an explosive 4.25 goals. Across the last five total matchups, the average is a healthy 2.4 goals per game, suggesting that attacking action is likely.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Manchester City heads into the final day with a clean bill of health, while Aston Villa will manage fatigue and a couple of key absences following their European final.

With no reported injuries or suspensions, Pep Guardiola has a full roster at his disposal and is expected to field his strongest possible lineup. The team will be eager to put on a show in what could be his final match, leaving nothing to chance as they seek a celebratory victory.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will be without Boubacar Kamara and Alysson Edward due to injuries. Given the quick turnaround from their midweek final in Istanbul, Unai Emery will almost certainly rotate his squad to rest key players and give opportunities to others who have had fewer minutes this season.

Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Gvardiol, Guehi, Stones, Nunes; O’Reilly, Silva; Doku, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

This is a full-strength lineup designed to dominate possession and overwhelm the opposition. With Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland leading the line and Rayan Cherki providing creative support, City’s attack will be relentless as they aim for a memorable farewell win for their manager.

Aston Villa Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Bizot; Maatsen, Konsa, Mings, Cash; Bogarde, Tielemans; Rogers, Barkley, Sancho; Abraham.

This projected lineup reflects a necessary rotation after a demanding midweek final. Emery will look to field a competitive team that balances fresh legs with experienced players, aiming to hold their own while giving key stars a well-deserved rest.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to this Premier League showdown, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can enjoy coverage of leagues such as Liga MX, Eredivisie, and major cup tournaments.

A monthly subscription to Peacock is available for $10.99. This plan provides comprehensive access to all live and on-demand soccer content, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

Beyond the pitch, the platform also offers a variety of other entertainment options. Subscribers can watch blockbuster movies, hit TV series, and live coverage of other sports, making it a complete entertainment package.

SEE MORE: Where to find the Premier League on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.