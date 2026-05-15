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How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesJeremie Frimpong of Liverpool
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Aston Villa vs Liverpool
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, May 15, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Aston Villa enters this critical home fixture with their domestic form in a freefall, having secured just eight points from their last nine Premier League matches. A recent 2-2 draw with relegated Burnley has put their top-five position under serious threat, creating immense pressure to deliver a statement win at Villa Park to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive through league position.

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Liverpool arrives in a similarly precarious state. While sitting fourth, they are level on points with Villa and have shown significant weakness, winning only three of their last nine games across all competitions. A disappointing 1-1 draw at home against an out-of-form Chelsea highlighted their struggles, and with their margin for error now gone, the Reds face an urgent need to secure points on the road to guarantee their place in Europe’s elite competition.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season’s final stretch has been unkind to both clubs. Aston Villa‘s focus has clearly shifted to their UEFA Europa League final, causing their Premier League performance to suffer dramatically. Liverpool, on the other hand, has no such excuse for their slump, which has seen them drop crucial points and look defensively vulnerable. Both teams are limping toward the finish line, making this clash a test of resilience as much as skill.

Tactically, both sides favor a possession-based game, but Liverpool has been far more effective in the final third. The Reds are also more aggressive without the ball, allowing fewer passes per defensive action than Villa. This high-pressing style could force errors from a Villa side that has adopted a more passive defensive approach, potentially leading to an open, goal-friendly contest.

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The motivation for both squads is clear: secure their place in the next Champions League. A draw could theoretically be enough for both, but that depends entirely on other results. For Villa, the upcoming Europa League final provides an alternative qualification route, which may influence their team selection. Liverpool has no such safety net, making this match a must-not-lose scenario for them.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Liverpool. The Reds are unbeaten in their last eleven encounters with Aston Villa, claiming eight wins and three draws. This long-standing dominance gives them a significant psychological edge heading into the match.

However, recent results at Villa Park tell a different story. The last two times these teams met on Villa‘s home turf, the matches ended in a draw, suggesting Unai Emery‘s side knows how to neutralize Liverpool‘s threat at home. In the last five meetings overall, Liverpool has won three, with two ending in shared points.

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The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Liverpool at Anfield. While the last five encounters have averaged an exciting 3.4 goals per game, it’s worth noting that all three of Liverpool’s recent clean sheets against Villa came at home, indicating Villa‘s attack is far more potent at Villa Park.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injury lists that will heavily influence their team selections for this high-stakes showdown.

Unai Emery may choose to rotate his squad to keep key players fresh for the upcoming Europa League final. Aston Villa is already without crucial midfielders Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara due to injury, which will force a tactical shuffle in the center of the park.

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Liverpool‘s injury crisis continues to be a major storyline. Manager Arne Slot will be without several key starters, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker, influential forward Mohamed Salah, and midfielder Wataru Endo. Ibrahima Konaté is a doubt but is expected to be fit enough to start in a depleted defense.

Aston Villa Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Lindelöf, Tielemans; McGinn, Barkley, Rogers; Watkins

With a European final on the horizon and key midfielders sidelined, Emery will likely opt for a balanced and resilient lineup. Lindelöf could provide defensive cover in midfield, while the attack will rely on the consistent threat of Ollie Watkins, supported by the creative engine of McGinn and Barkley.

Liverpool Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Jones, van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Gakpo

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Forced to adapt due to extensive injuries, Slot‘s lineup is a testament to the squad’s depth. Mamardashvili will continue to deputize for Alisson in goal. In the absence of Salah, the offensive burden will fall on Cody Gakpo to lead the line, with Dominik Szoboszlai pulling the strings from the attacking midfield position.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match on Peacock. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to Peacock gives you access to a host of other top soccer leagues and competitions from around the world, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

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The service is available for a monthly fee of $10.99, offering great value for the amount of live sports content provided. You can sign up today to ensure you don’t miss this crucial match.

SEE MORE: Where to find Premier League on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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