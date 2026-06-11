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How many times has Shakira performed at the World Cup opening ceremony?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
© Getty ImagesShakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to one of the planet’s most anticipated sporting spectacles is reaching a fever pitch, bringing an unparalleled wave of musical excitement along with it. Colombian superstar Shakira will perform before the 2026 World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca, adding another chapter to her remarkable relationship with the World Cup.

The tournament has always blended soccer and entertainment, but few artists have become as closely associated with the competition as Shakira. From unforgettable anthems to spectacular live performances, her presence has helped shape the musical identity of several World Cups across two decades.

The 2026 edition will be unlike any other in FIFA history. For the first time, the competition is being hosted by three countries, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with each nation staging its own opening ceremony.

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Mexico will launch the tournament with a star-studded celebration before facing South Africa in the opening match. Among the biggest attractions will be Shakira and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, who are set to perform ‘Dai Dai’, the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

Shakira headlines 2026 World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca: Full list of artists performing before Mexico vs South Africa

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Shakira headlines 2026 World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca: Full list of artists performing before Mexico vs South Africa

How many World Cup opening ceremonies has Shakira performed at?

While Shakira has appeared at several FIFA World Cups throughout her career, the 2026 event will mark only her second appearance at an official World Cup opening ceremony. Her first opening ceremony performance came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where she introduced ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’.

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It has since become one of the most successful and recognizable World Cup anthems ever produced. The 2026 ceremony in Mexico City will therefore be her second World Cup opening ceremony appearance, more than 16 years after her memorable performance in South Africa. Although she has been involved in four World Cups overall, her appearances have been divided between opening and closing celebrations.

shakira world cup

Singer Shakira performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

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Why FIFA continues to turn to Shakira

Shakira’s connection with the World Cup began long before 2026. In 2006, she performed ’Hips Don’t Lie’ during festivities surrounding the tournament in Germany, introducing herself to soccer audiences around the globe.

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Four years later, she reached another level with ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’. The song became a global phenomenon, turning into one of the defining tracks of the South Africa tournament and remaining popular long after the final whistle.

Her World Cup journey continued in 2014 when she performed ‘La La La (Brazil 2014)’ during celebrations linked to the tournament in Brazil. The song quickly became another fan favorite and further strengthened her connection with FIFA’s biggest event. Now, 2026 represents her fourth World Cup appearance overall and her second appearance at an opening ceremony.

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FIFA’s decision to place Shakira at the center of the opening festivities is hardly surprising. Her music has consistently transcended borders, cultures, and languages, making her one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world.

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