The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is a driving force behind the change from truTV into a sports channel in the TNT network. Warner Bros Discovery, the owning group of truTV, TNT and TBS, signed a multi-year agreement with US Soccer. Therefore, the basic cable channels have become a spot to watch USMNT and USWNT friendlies with select competitive games also available.

In many cases, truTV takes a backseat to TNT or even TBS. Take March Madness for example. The NCAA Tournament puts games on each of Warner Bros Discovery’s three cable channels, making each one important. After the tournament, TNT will still have coverage of the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. TBS is home to several TV series and movies. Therefore, truTV lies waiting. However, WBD is actively working to make truTV more centered around sports.

There will be an increase of around 1,000 hours in live sports content coming to truTV over the next year. Some of that comes from existing property rights. The NHL and Major League Baseball are already in Turner’s portfolio, so shifting games to truTV is no issue. Then, new properties in the broadcaster’s lineup, such as NASCAR, the French Open in tennis and various college sports, will also feature on truTV over the next year. Even though 1,000 hours is on the horizon, TNT sees far more live sports on truTV in the coming years.

“We aspire for TNT Sports on truTV to be a go-to destination for a dynamic range of fans seeking not only more premium sports but also alternate ways to experience and enjoy them,” said Craig Barry, TNT Sports executive vice president and chief content officer.

USWNT helps establish truTV in TNT Sports

If truTV is to become a go-to spot for sports, soccer can draw in major audiences. The USWNT has a major following, largely because of its success and the growing popularity of soccer. Previous US Soccer games have been available on TNT and Max, Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service. Now, WBD is putting USWNT games on truTV.

Ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris, the USWNT is playing two friendlies. On Saturday, July 13, the USWNT plays Mexico, with English-language coverage available on TNT, Max and truTV. This is a strong opportunity for truTV to further establish itself given that it is available on some streaming services that TNT is not on. For example, Sling Blue has truTV, while Sling Orange does not.

The fact remains that Warner Bros Discovery is trying to make truTV a more reliable home for sports to bolster its viewership. If fans are watching the USWNT on truTV, they may be more inclined to look for the channel when seeking something to watch. As stated with the other sports properties coming to the channel over the coming months and years, truTV will have plenty of options at its disposal. Depending on the USWNT’s success at the Olympics and further growth under Emma Hayes, more fans will want to watch the women’s national team on truTV.

PHOTOS: IMAGO