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Mexico vs South Africa: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Raul Jimenez of Mexico and Oswin Reagan Appollis of South Africa.
© Agustin Cuevas/Charl Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesRaul Jimenez of Mexico and Oswin Reagan Appollis of South Africa.

Mexico face South Africa in the opening clash of the 2026 World Cup. As one of CONCACAF’s strongest national teams, Javier Aguirre’s side arrive as clear favorites, looking to shine offensively, which remains their greatest strength. Unlike their opponents, Hugo Broos’ team arrive without being one of Africa’s top national teams and with significant attacking concerns. Nevertheless, both sides will field their strongest possible starting XI.

Despite not having stood out in Africa, South Africa arrive at the World Cup as one of the most defensively solid teams. Acknowledging their attacking shortcomings, head coach Hugo Broos could opt for a more cautious approach, relying on Khulumani Ndamane and Nkosinathi Sibisi at the back. In addition, Lyle Foster could be tasked with providing the goals, as he has been a regular performer for Burnley.

Javier Aguirre has managed to build a very balanced roster. Led by Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez, and Álvaro Fidalgo, they aim to implement a more dominant style of play, relying on creativity in possession. In addition, Mexico have players such as Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez, and Gilberto Mora who can adjust the game from the bench, making them clear favorites to secure the victory in the 2026 World Cup opener.

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Mexico confirmed lineup vs South Africa

After shining in CONCACAF, Mexico arrive as one of the clear candidates to make an impact at the 2026 World Cup. To achieve this, head coach Javier Aguirre has a deep and competitive roster at his disposal, featuring players such as Santiago Giménez and Obed Vargas. In addition, they are placing their hopes in Julián Quiñones’ excellent goalscoring form as they look to advance to the knockout stages.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal.

Considering this, Mexico will lineup: Rangel; Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Lira, Fidalgo, Gutiérrez; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones.

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How to watch Mexico vs South Africa in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Mexico vs South Africa in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

South Africa confirmed lineup vs Mexico

South Africa are looking to spring a surprise at the 2026 World Cup. Relying on a defensive strategy, they are aiming to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in their history. To achieve this, head coach Hugo Broos could place his trust in Lyle Foster, who comes into the tournament after playing for Burnley and will be looking to lead the scoring efforts in an attempt to upset Mexico.

With this in mind, South Africa will play with: Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Shitole, Adams; Rayners, Foster.

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