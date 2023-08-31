The World Soccer Talk Luton Town TV schedule has everything you need to watch each Hatters match on TV and streaming in the US.

One of the most remarkable stories in the game in recent times, Luton have made an incredible climb back up the English pyramid – all the way to the Premier League.

Luton Town TV schedule and streaming links

Founded: 1885

Stadium: Kenilworth Road

Manager: Rob Edwards

English top-flight titles: 0 (1978)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1959)

Minor titles: League Cup (1988), Second Division (1982)

Where to find Luton Town on TV

The English Premier League can be found on the USA Network and NBC on English language TV. Peacock Premium has all the games that aren’t televised. Universo and Telemundo are where to look for Spanish coverage.

The FA Cup and League Cup stream live on ESPN+. UEFA club competitions such as Champions League are available on Paramount+ as well as Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX.

Luton Town History

Luton Town Football Club were founded on April 11, 1885. “The Hatters”, as they are nicknamed due to Luton’s historical connection to the hat-making industry, have had a history of significant ups and downs.

The club were actually the first in southern England to turn professional, and joined the Football League in 1897. But financial issues forced them to withdraw in 1900. They’d rejoin for the 1920 season.

In 1955, Luton was promoted to the First Division for the first time ever. They’d last in the top tier for five seasons, also finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup during this period.

Then, in the 60s, they bounced down to the second, third, and finally fourth division. But promotions from 1968-1974 had them all the way back to the top division again. It wouldn’t be the last time the club would pull off an epic comeback, either.

The 1980s were a strong era, with the club spending 1982-1992 in the First Division. 1988 was a highlight year, as Luton knocked off Arsenal in the League Cup Final. Unfortunately, Luton finished in a relegation spot in 1992, missing out on the first year of the Premier League. This would be the last time they were in the top tier until 2023.

The journey back included points deductions and being relegated all the way out of the Football League. As recently as 2014, Luton Town were in England’s fifth tier. Less than a decade later, they were in the Premier League.

Kenilworth Road has been the home of Luton Town since 1905. Despite renovations to bring it up to EPL standards in 2023, the ground remains the second smallest in the league at just over 11,000 fans.

