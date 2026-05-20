How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa in USA: 2026 Europa League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Freiburg vs Aston Villa WHAT UEFA Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 16, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Freiburg stands on the brink of history in their first-ever major European final. For a club that has never won a major trophy in its 122-year existence, this match is the single most important moment in its history. Julian Schuster‘s side has shattered all expectations to reach this stage, and a victory would not only deliver silverware but also a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League.

For Aston Villa, the stakes are just as high. Manager Unai Emery, a true specialist in this competition, aims to secure his fifth Europa League title and deliver Villa’s first major trophy since 1996. Having already secured Champions League spot through Premier League, the English side can pour all their energy into ending a 30-year trophy drought and claiming their first European title since their legendary 1982 European Cup victory.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This final presents a fascinating clash of trajectories. Freiburg has been the ultimate surprise package, navigating a tough European campaign while securing a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga. Their journey has been defined by resilience and clinical finishing. In contrast, Aston Villa has successfully balanced a demanding Premier League season with a dominant run in Europe, establishing themselves as the tournament favorites from the early stages.

The tactical battle will likely pit Aston Villa‘s possession-based system against Freiburg’s organized and opportunistic approach. Unai Emery’s side thrives on controlled buildup and will look to use its potent attack, which has scored a competition-high 28 goals, to break down the German defense. Freiburg will likely cede possession, maintain a compact defensive shape, and look to exploit any opportunities on the counter-attack, relying on the sharp-shooting that has seen them outperform their expected goals metric.

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Motivation is at its peak for both squads. Freiburg is fueled by the chance to write an unforgettable chapter in club history, with a victory representing an unprecedented achievement. For Aston Villa, this is an opportunity to cap a brilliant season with tangible silverware, validating their return to Europe’s elite and adding another European trophy to their cabinet. The pressure is on for both, but for entirely different reasons.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Europa League final marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Freiburg and Aston Villa, adding an element of unpredictability to the high-stakes encounter. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory against one another.

While they have never met, their respective records against opposition from each other’s countries offer some insight. Freiburg has struggled against English clubs, winning just one and losing three of their four encounters, all against West Ham. Their most recent clash with an English side ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat. Conversely, Aston Villa boasts a strong record against German opponents, winning four and losing two of their six matches, including their historic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final.

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Historically, Europa League finals tend to be cagey affairs. A remarkable trend shows that 15 of the last 20 finals have produced under four total goals, including each of the last five. Despite both Freiburg and Aston Villa being high-scoring teams throughout this season’s tournament, the pressure of the occasion suggests that a cautious, low-scoring game could be on the cards.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant selection dilemmas due to key player absences that could heavily influence their game plans for the final.

Freiburg will be without several important players. The German side is missing Max Rosenfelder and key attacker Yuito Suzuki, who suffered a broken collarbone. The absence of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Patrick Osterhage further stretches their squad depth ahead of this crucial fixture.

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Aston Villa is also dealing with injury concerns in midfield, with Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana sidelined. However, the biggest worry is a knock sustained by playmaker Emiliano Buendía. The Argentine has been instrumental in their European run, and his potential absence would be a significant blow to Villa’s creative options in the final third.

Freiburg Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Höfler; Manzambi, Beste, Grifo; Matanovic

This lineup reflects Freiburg‘s balanced approach, relying on the veteran leadership of Matthias Ginter in defense. The creative burden will fall on winger Vincenzo Grifo to create chances for the lone striker, Matanovic, while the double pivot of Eggestein and Höfler provides stability in midfield.

Aston Villa Projected XI (3-5-2): Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Lindelof; Cash, Bogarde, Tielemans, McGinn, Digne; Rogers, Watkins

Unai Emery may deploy a flexible 3-5-2 to control the center of the pitch and provide width through wing-backs Cash and Digne. This formation allows the in-form partnership of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins to lead the line, with captain John McGinn driving forward from midfield to support the attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Freiburg vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can watch the final wherever you are.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to the Europa League final but also to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream other leagues and tournaments, including Liga MX and La Liga, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

The service is available for a competitive price of $14.99/mo. This plan gives you access to all live matches, replays, and exclusive content available on the platform.

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Beyond soccer, your subscription includes access to a wide variety of other entertainment. You can watch movies, TV shows, and other live sports, providing excellent value for the whole household.

SEE MORE: For a full schedule of games, visit our Europa League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.