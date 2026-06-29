How to watch Brazil vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Brazil vs Japan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Monday, June 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil begins its Round of 16 journey after cruising to the top of its group, with Morocco offering its toughest challenge. Now, Vinicius Jr. and company are focused on securing a place in the quarterfinals.

However, Japan stands in their way after showing it can compete with the world’s best, highlighted by an impressive draw against the Netherlands. With a spot in the last eight at stake, don’t miss this thrilling knockout clash.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Brazil vs Japan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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