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How to watch Brazil vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brazil vs Japan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Brazil vs Japan
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Monday, June 29, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brazil begins its Round of 16 journey after cruising to the top of its group, with Morocco offering its toughest challenge. Now, Vinicius Jr. and company are focused on securing a place in the quarterfinals.

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However, Japan stands in their way after showing it can compete with the world’s best, highlighted by an impressive draw against the Netherlands. With a spot in the last eight at stake, don’t miss this thrilling knockout clash.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Brazil vs Japan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup match

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup match

After an exciting group stage, Brazil and Japan face each other in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's powerful attack meets Hajime Moriyasu's defensive organization, promising a highly competitive match. Here, we will provide minute-by-minute coverage.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Japan projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Brazil and Japan will face off in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. After shining on offense, Carlo Ancelotti’s team enters the match as clear favorites. As a result, fans are keeping a close eye on Vinicius Jr.’s status, as he could be the difference-maker.

What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Brazil?

What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Brazil?

Review Japan's official FIFA World Ranking, point totals, and knockout bracket metrics ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Brazil.

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Japan could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Despite his disappointing start, Brazil have secured their place in the knockout stage as leaders of the group. With this in mind, they face Japan, looking to make secure their Round of 16 spot. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

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