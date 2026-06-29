Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

Germany suffered one of the most shocking defeats in its storied history as Paraguay punched its ticket to the Round of 16 following a thrilling 1-1 draw that was ultimately settled in a penalty shootout. Following the early 2026 World Cup departure, legendary manager Jurgen Klopp delivered a blunt message regarding the future, claiming that the DFB “100% have to change a few things.“

Speaking to MagentaTV as a television pundit, Klopp reflected on the squad’s systemic issues and the agonizing defeat suffered at Houston Stadium: “There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one. There was only one goal, one dream, and it has burst. It was dramatic. We didn’t function.“

While Germany dominated the tempo and controlled 75% of the possession, Klopp pinpointed Die Mannschaft‘s recurring struggles to translate individual quality into clinical attacking production, noting that the team “created too little.” Out of Germany’s 21 total shots across 120 grueling minutes, only six found the target, with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill standing tall to anchor the upset.

The Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull also highlighted the psychological weight of the match, pointing out that the immense pressure sat entirely on the European giants. “Paraguay had the opportunity to achieve something. Germany had the pressure to achieve something. Everyone in the stadium thought: Now they’re going to turn it around! But we didn’t. We let them off the hook,” Klopp said.

Jurgen Klopp commentates with Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Muller after game between Germany and Curacao.

With 2026 likely marking the final World Cup cycle for several veteran mainstays like Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger, Klopp emphasized that a complete overhaul is required at the foundational level: “We can talk about the DFB. We one hundred percent have to change a few things. We can start with the U10s and wait a few years to see what comes out at the top.“

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see also Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Whether Klopp will be part of that eventual rebuilding process remains to be seen, as Nagelsmann firmly stated after the match that he has no intention of resigning from his post. With the former Liverpool boss locked into his corporate Red Bull role through 2029 and Nagelsmann’s managerial contract running through 2028, any immediate shakeup in the German dugout would require a heavy-handed intervention from the DFB board.

The disallowed goal to Tah, a bad call according to Klopp

The defining controversy of the Round of 32 clash came in extra time with Jonathan Tah’s disallowed goal. As the center-back rose to power home a header that would have given Germany a 2-1 lead in the 104th minute, VAR instructed referee Jalal Jayed to review a potential foul on goalkeeper Orlando Gill, whose path was deemed obstructed by Waldemar Anton.

The minor interference was enough for the referee to waive off the goal, paving the way for Germany’s eventual shootout demise, a decision Klopp fiercely disputed: “If this goal is illegal, Arsenal won’t become English champions. We win the game if that goal stands. The referee made a clear mistake!“

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Reactions across social media echoed Klopp’s frustration, frequently drawing comparisons to the physical nature of modern Premier League officiating. Former Germany international Ilkay Gundogan shared a similar sentiment online, pairing his frustration over the call with a dose of harsh self-criticism regarding the team’s flat performance on the pitch.