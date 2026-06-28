Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesHead coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Argentina locked up the top spot in Group J after a nearly flawless group stage run at the 2026 World Cup, with Lionel Messi continuing to serve as the undisputed focal point despite his age. Now, with a surprising Cape Verde squad waiting in the wings, head coach Lionel Scaloni offered a cautious assessment ahead of their Round of 32 showdown: “They’ll make life difficult for us.”

Making their World Cup debut, Cape Verde was drawn into a daunting Group H alongside powerhouse nations Spain and Uruguay, as well as Saudi Arabia, with most experts expecting the African side to quietly exit in the opening round. Instead, after grinding out three consecutive draws, including a shocking 0-0 clean sheet against Spain and a thrilling 2-2 tie with Uruguay, Cape Verde advanced as runners-up to book a knockout stage date with the reigning champions.

During his postgame press conference following the win over Jordan, Scaloni was asked about the upcoming matchup and immediately preached respect for the tournament underdogs: “On Cape Verde, I’m not surprised they qualified. They made things very difficult for every opponent they faced. They are a tough team and they’ll make life difficult for us. They frustrated Spain, one of the tournament favorites. Uruguay couldn’t beat them, and neither could Saudi Arabia.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Despite the massive disparity in soccer pedigree between the two nations, Scaloni refuses to overlook the island nation. “Based on everything we’ve seen at this World Cup, we have to be very careful. They play good football, they have quality, they’re fast, and even though some people might think it won’t be a contest, I can assure you that they’re a great team and they’ll make things difficult for us.

Cabo Verde players celebrate after the 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Cabo Verde players celebrate after the 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina has been perfect so far, scoring eight goals while conceding just once, with Messi pacing the tournament’s Golden Boot race. While potential future opponents like Austria appear far more menacing on paper than Cape Verde, the Argentine manager is treating this single-elimination match with the utmost seriousness, knowing that unlike their opening-match stumble against Saudi Arabia in 2022, the knockout rounds offer no second chances.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi sets new record above Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring in seven straight World Cup games

see also

Lionel Messi sets new record above Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring in seven straight World Cup games

Messi on the bench: A selfless decision, says Scaloni

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Jordan match was the decision to leave Lionel Messi on the substitutes’ bench. Many expected the Inter Miami superstar to start and pad his historic goal tally against a weaker opponent, especially with Argentina’s top spot in the group already secured. Ultimately, the legendary captain didn’t enter until the second half, a tactical decision that Scaloni revealed was actually proposed by Messi himself.

When questioned about Messi’s relentless pursuit of records, Scaloni emphasized that individual accolades were the furthest thing from the playmaker’s mind: “Today he could have played 90 minutes and could have, without disrespecting the opponent, perhaps grown that legend even more, but he also preferred for his teammates to get minutes, he also preferred to think about what’s ahead, and that speaks volumes because he doesn’t think about those numbers that people talk about so much.

After subbing on in the 60th minute, Messi needed just 20 minutes to convert a trademark free kick and extend his all-time World Cup record to 18 goals, a feat Scaloni credits to the squad’s collective harmony. “I’m happy because he decided on that. When I spoke to him he said that was what was best. I agreed as well. I think that speaks a bit to what what the Argentine national team, the group, his teammates represent to him, and that is honestly wonderful,” Scaloni concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

The confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H match Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia.

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

With Spain and Uruguay battling simultaneously, every single goal matters. Thus, the final result will completely flip the final standings and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will square off in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

Uruguay’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Cape Verde

Uruguay’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Cape Verde

Heading to the 2026 World Cup game against Cape Verde, Uruguay has already suffered a hit in the FIFA Rankings.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo