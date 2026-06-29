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What happened to Jan Paul van Hecke during the Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 World Cup match?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Jan Paul van Hecke #6 of Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesJan Paul van Hecke #6 of Netherlands.

Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke left fans concerned during the first half of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, after suffering a bloody head injury that briefly halted play at Monterrey Stadium.

The incident occurred during a corner kick, when van Hecke went down on his own near the box, putting him in the wrong place at the wrong time as a Moroccan player accidentally kicked him in the head.

The defender was left with a visible cut on his forehead, with blood quickly running down his face, in a clash that has been notably physical from the opening whistle.

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Medical staff rushed onto the field to treat the wound, and van Hecke was eventually able to jog to the sideline under his own power before being cleared to continue the match.

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Canada awaits the winner

Whoever comes through this physical encounter in Monterrey will not get much time to recover. The winner of the game between the Netherlands and Morocco is set to face Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4, at Houston Stadium, after the co-hosts edged past South Africa 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Stephen Eustaquio.

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Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

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Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

It would mark Canada’s first-ever appearance in that stage of a World Cup, where Jesse Marsch’s men will have a hard test from whichever side advances out of this Round of 32 battle.

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