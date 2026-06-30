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How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Erling Haaland of Norway
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ivory Coast vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ivory Coast vs Norway
WHAT 2026 World Cup
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Tuesday, June 30, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a Round of 16 berth on the line, Ivory Coast and Norway square off in a win-or-go-home clash after strong group-stage performances. Ivory Coast enters as a confident underdog looking to pull off a major upset.

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On the other hand, Norway, led by Erling Haaland, advanced despite a final group-stage loss to France and now aims to extend its World Cup run. Expect a tightly contested battle with everything at stake. Don’t miss this thrilling knockout matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Ivory Coast vs Norway and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Amad Diallo has been hyped up as one of Ivory Coast's most thrilling attacking threats heading into the 2026 World Cup knockouts. Thus, his sudden absence from the starting XI against Norway instantly turned heads.

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Norway face Ivory Coast, looking to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Ståle Solbakken's attacking side take on Emerse Fae's solid defense. Because of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland's status.

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Powered by the lethal duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the squad is aiming to push past previous boundaries, leaving fans to eagerly compare their current run against Norway's all-time World Cup records and best historical finishes.

How far have Ivory Coast advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Ivory Coast advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

As the Elephants battle to overwrite a history of missed chances, all eyes are locked on their past tournament records, leaving fans wondering just how far this current squad can push their all-time best finish.

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