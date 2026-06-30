How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ivory Coast vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ivory Coast vs Norway WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Tuesday, June 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a Round of 16 berth on the line, Ivory Coast and Norway square off in a win-or-go-home clash after strong group-stage performances. Ivory Coast enters as a confident underdog looking to pull off a major upset.

On the other hand, Norway, led by Erling Haaland, advanced despite a final group-stage loss to France and now aims to extend its World Cup run. Expect a tightly contested battle with everything at stake. Don’t miss this thrilling knockout matchup.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Ivory Coast vs Norway and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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