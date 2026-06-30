Ivory Coast’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Norway

Despite arriving as underdogs, Ivory Coast managed to surprise everyone at the 2026 World Cup. After defeating Cape Verde and Ecuador, they qualified as the group’s runners-up for the knockout stage. Their counterattacks have been vital, creating major goalscoring opportunities. Thanks to their strong performances, they improved their position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, climbing a few places before facing Norway, their Round of 32 opponent.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Ivory Coast are ranked 31st place with 1,565.47 points. After their latest victory over Cape Verde, they have escalated two positions in the ranking. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 75th position in March-May of 2004. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 12th in February of 2003.

After several years without being able to regain their form, head coach Emerse Fae has managed to rebuild a very promising project with Ivory Coast. Despite this, they still remain behind their opponents in the FIFA Rankings. Ståle Solbakken’s team are ranked 23rd with 1,594.04 points, gaining several places compared to the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, Ivory Coast could spring an upset with a victory, shining on the counterattack.

Ivory Coast have proven to be one of the most solid teams defensively. Conceding only two goals in the group stage, they will look to limit Norway in every attacking aspect. In addition, they are capable of making very quick transitions, breaking efficiently on the counterattack. Facing an opponent that seeks to dominate possession, they need to be clinical with the few chances they create to score.

Franck Kessie #8 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates scoring

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande set to shine vs Norway

Despite their solid group stage, Ivory Coast once again enter the match against Norway as the underdogs. Without being an offensive powerhouse, they need to be very solid defensively, containing Erling Haaland’s attacking threat. With this in mind, Emerse Fae’s team keep Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande as their main attacking options, both of whom could make the difference in the Round of 32 clash.

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Ivory Coast base their attacking approach on counterattacks, so the transitions of Christopher Opéri and Guéla Doué at full-back are essential. If they can find Diallo and Diomande making runs into space, they can be decisive by dribbling and creating space to score. Although they are not the national team’s top scorers, they have created plenty of space for Nicolas Pépé and Franck Kessié, making them the team’s key attacking axis.