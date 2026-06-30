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Ivory Coast’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Norway

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Nicolas Pepe #19 of Cote d'Ivoire celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
© Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesNicolas Pepe #19 of Cote d'Ivoire celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Despite arriving as underdogs, Ivory Coast managed to surprise everyone at the 2026 World Cup. After defeating Cape Verde and Ecuador, they qualified as the group’s runners-up for the knockout stage. Their counterattacks have been vital, creating major goalscoring opportunities. Thanks to their strong performances, they improved their position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, climbing a few places before facing Norway, their Round of 32 opponent.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Ivory Coast are ranked 31st place with 1,565.47 points. After their latest victory over Cape Verde, they have escalated two positions in the ranking. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 75th position in March-May of 2004. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 12th in February of 2003.

After several years without being able to regain their form, head coach Emerse Fae has managed to rebuild a very promising project with Ivory Coast. Despite this, they still remain behind their opponents in the FIFA Rankings. Ståle Solbakken’s team are ranked 23rd with 1,594.04 points, gaining several places compared to the start of the tournament. Nevertheless, Ivory Coast could spring an upset with a victory, shining on the counterattack.

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Ivory Coast have proven to be one of the most solid teams defensively. Conceding only two goals in the group stage, they will look to limit Norway in every attacking aspect. In addition, they are capable of making very quick transitions, breaking efficiently on the counterattack. Facing an opponent that seeks to dominate possession, they need to be clinical with the few chances they create to score.

kessie ivory coast world cup

Franck Kessie #8 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates scoring

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande set to shine vs Norway

Despite their solid group stage, Ivory Coast once again enter the match against Norway as the underdogs. Without being an offensive powerhouse, they need to be very solid defensively, containing Erling Haaland’s attacking threat. With this in mind, Emerse Fae’s team keep Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande as their main attacking options, both of whom could make the difference in the Round of 32 clash.

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How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ivory Coast base their attacking approach on counterattacks, so the transitions of Christopher Opéri and Guéla Doué at full-back are essential. If they can find Diallo and Diomande making runs into space, they can be decisive by dribbling and creating space to score. Although they are not the national team’s top scorers, they have created plenty of space for Nicolas Pépé and Franck Kessié, making them the team’s key attacking axis.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast against Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Amad Diallo has been hyped up as one of Ivory Coast's most thrilling attacking threats heading into the 2026 World Cup knockouts. Thus, his sudden absence from the starting XI against Norway instantly turned heads.

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Norway face Ivory Coast, looking to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Ståle Solbakken's attacking side take on Emerse Fae's solid defense. Because of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland's status.

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Norway advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Powered by the lethal duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the squad is aiming to push past previous boundaries, leaving fans to eagerly compare their current run against Norway's all-time World Cup records and best historical finishes.

How far have Ivory Coast advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Ivory Coast advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

As the Elephants battle to overwrite a history of missed chances, all eyes are locked on their past tournament records, leaving fans wondering just how far this current squad can push their all-time best finish.

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