Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Who, when and where will Morocco play in the Round of 16?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Issa Diop #14 of Morocco celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesIssa Diop #14 of Morocco celebrates a goal.

The 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash between Netherlands and Morocco needed every second of extra time and a penalty shootout to produce a winner, with Morocco coming out on top in a dramatic finish at Monterrey Stadium.

The Netherlands had broken through in the 71st minute, when Cody Gakpo finished off a rebound after a great assist from West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

But Morocco refused to fold, drawing level right as stoppage time began through a long ball that found Issa Diop, who rose highest to head it past Bart Verbruggen and force this Round of 32 tie into extra time.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Neither side could find a breakthrough across the additional 30 minutes, sending the match to penalties to decide who advances. After a dramatic penalty shootout, Ismael Saibari converted his spot kick to seal a 3-2 win and send his side through to the next round.

Tweet placeholder

With the win, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men continue to build on the momentum of their historic run to the semifinals at Qatar 2022, proving once again that they remain one of the most dangerous teams left in the competition.

Advertisement
Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

see also

Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

Morocco’s Round of 16 rival and venue

Morocco now know exactly where their journey continues: they will face Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4 at Houston Stadium, after the co-hosts edged past South Africa 1-0 courtesy of a late Stephen Eustaquio goal.

It will mark Canada’s first-ever appearance at this stage of a World Cup, where they’ll face a strong side looking to claim its first title after clinching fourth place in the last edition.

For the Netherlands, the heartbreaking shootout defeat brings their tournament to an end, closing the book on a campaign that included an emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden and top spot in Group F, even as Ronald Koeman’s men fall short of matching their runner-up finish from 2010.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

After suffering a shocking 2026 World Cup elimination against Paraguay, Jurgen Klopp stated that Germany's soccer federation "100% have to change a few things."

What happened to Jan Paul van Hecke during the Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 World Cup match?

What happened to Jan Paul van Hecke during the Netherlands vs Morocco 2026 World Cup match?

Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke suffered a scary blow during the match against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Report: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has three lineup doubts ahead of Cape Verde clash as Lionel Messi returns

Argentina prepare to face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, and with Lionel Messi set to return to the starting lineup, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly dealing with three selection doubts ahead of the match.

Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminated Germany following a thrilling penalty shootout, markin Germany's first World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo's Brazil in 2002.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo