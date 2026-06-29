Who, when and where will Morocco play in the Round of 16?

The 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash between Netherlands and Morocco needed every second of extra time and a penalty shootout to produce a winner, with Morocco coming out on top in a dramatic finish at Monterrey Stadium.

The Netherlands had broken through in the 71st minute, when Cody Gakpo finished off a rebound after a great assist from West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

But Morocco refused to fold, drawing level right as stoppage time began through a long ball that found Issa Diop, who rose highest to head it past Bart Verbruggen and force this Round of 32 tie into extra time.

Neither side could find a breakthrough across the additional 30 minutes, sending the match to penalties to decide who advances. After a dramatic penalty shootout, Ismael Saibari converted his spot kick to seal a 3-2 win and send his side through to the next round.

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With the win, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men continue to build on the momentum of their historic run to the semifinals at Qatar 2022, proving once again that they remain one of the most dangerous teams left in the competition.

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see also Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

Morocco’s Round of 16 rival and venue

Morocco now know exactly where their journey continues: they will face Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4 at Houston Stadium, after the co-hosts edged past South Africa 1-0 courtesy of a late Stephen Eustaquio goal.

It will mark Canada’s first-ever appearance at this stage of a World Cup, where they’ll face a strong side looking to claim its first title after clinching fourth place in the last edition.

For the Netherlands, the heartbreaking shootout defeat brings their tournament to an end, closing the book on a campaign that included an emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden and top spot in Group F, even as Ronald Koeman’s men fall short of matching their runner-up finish from 2010.

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