Who, when and where will Brazil play in the Round of 16?

Brazil punched its ticket to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston, courtesy of a stoppage-time match-winner. Following the thrilling comeback, fans are already looking ahead to see who the Seleção will square off against next in the knockout bracket.

Japan struck first in the 29th minute, with Kaishu Sano capitalizing on a costly turnover to anchor a lethal counterattack, driving a powerful shot from outside the box to open the scoring. Brazil finally found its equalizer in the 56th minute when veteran midfielder Casemiro rose to meet a perfectly placed cross from Gabriel Magalhaes, burying a precise header into the net.

The decisive moment arrived deep in stoppage time when Bruno Guimaraes threaded a brilliant pass into the box to find Gabriel Martinelli, who unleashed a fierce strike to complete the turnaround. While Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki managed to get a hand on the ball, he couldn’t generate enough deflection to keep it out, sealing Japan’s heartbreaking elimination from the World Cup.

Brazil’s next opponent

With their spot in the Round of 16 officially locked down, Brazil will advance to face the winner of the knockout clash between the Ivory Coast and Norway, which will be decided on June 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The ensuing Round of 16 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, July 5th at 4 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway and Yan Diomande #11 of Cote d’Ivoire.

Both the Ivory Coast and Norway reached the knockout rounds by finishing as runners-up in their respective groups, each posting a 2-1 record during the group stage. Due to the tournament’s expanded bracket structure, they represent a rare pairing where two second-place finishers were drawn directly against one another in the Round of 32.

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Boasting a high-profile friendly win over France just prior to the tournament, the Ivory Coast entered the competition as one of Africa’s most intriguing wild cards. Les Elephants have lived up to that billing by going toe-to-toe with Germany during the group stage, anchored by the stellar play of standout winger Yan Diomande.

Norway, meanwhile, has successfully replicated its strong form from the UEFA qualifiers, cruising past Iraq and Senegal behind a blistering four-goal output from superstar striker Erling Haaland. However, a humbling 4-1 defeat to France in their group stage finale has raised serious questions about the Scandinavians’ defensive stability ahead of the knockouts.