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What is Norway’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Ivory Coast?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway and Julian Ryerson #26 of Norway.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard #10 of Norway and Julian Ryerson #26 of Norway.

Norway arrived at the 2026 World Cup as underdogs, as it was their first appearance in 28 years. Nevertheless, they managed to finish ahead of Senegal, qualifying as the group’s runners-up for the Round of 32. Although they are coming off a defeat to France, they have surprised everyone with their effectiveness in the offense. Before facing Ivory Coast, they have escalated a some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Norway are ranked 23rd place with 1594.04 points. They have escalated eight positions in the ranking despite their 4-1 loss to France. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 88th position in July 2017. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 2nd in July–August 1995.

Under Ståle Solbakken, Norway are enjoying one of the best periods in their recent history, with stars such as Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Martin Ødegaard, among others. In addition, they are ranked higher than their opponent, Ivory Coast, in the rankings. Emerse Fae’s team are ranked 31st with 1,565.47 points in the FIFA Rankings, climbing positions but still well behind their opponents.

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Although Norway usually play an attacking, counterattacking style, they could adapt to dominate possession. Ivory Coast are a team that usually sit deep defensively, allowing their opponents to control the ball. Because of this, Martin Ødegaard and Fredrik Aursnes could be crucial, as they are capable of controlling the tempo of the game and finding the forwards in space. However, the wingers will be key to breaking down the opposition’s defense.

Norway players celebrate

Norway players celebrate

Haaland could face a pretty tough test against Ivory Coast

Throughout his career, Erling Haaland has proven to be one of the most prolific strikers in the world. However, he usually shines against opponents that leave space, allowing him to break quickly on the counter and take advantage of open areas. Unlike many of his previous opponents, Ivory Coast are a very well-organized defensive team that leave very little space. Therefore, he may not have his best match.

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How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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How to watch Ivory Coast vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Without space to counterattack and facing a solid defense, Haaland would have to shine in tight spaces, something that is quite difficult for his style of play. Therefore, he would have to take advantage of his aerial ability to score and make the difference. In addition, Norway would have chances to attack into space by winning the ball during Ivory Coast’s counterattacks. If they manage to do so, he could make an enormous difference.

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